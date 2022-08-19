The Daring-Yet-Minimal Look Kendall Jenner Wore To The 818 Tequila Party

Minimalist fashion is on the rise this year — and your favorite social media influencers and fashion-savvy celebs are continuously coming up with novel ways to sport the trend. Chances are, you already know that pairing your neutrals with a colorful statement piece or adding a trendy element like PVC heels to an otherwise simple look can immediately take your outfit to the next level. Sometimes, the strategic placement of attention-grabbing details on a minimalist piece can produce that very same wow factor, too. Case in point: Kendall Jenner’s white dress, which she recently wore to a launch party for 818 Tequila, her very own tequila company. (The event celebrated the release of Eight Reserve, the latest premium Añejo to be added to the brand’s tequila roster.)

The function drew in a star-studded crowd — surprise, surprise — and all attendees blessed their fans with top-notch fashion inspo. Jenner’s look, for instance, was the aforementioned light-hued dress from Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW LINE. The skintight gown featured a gathered one-shoulder neckline and a deep slit that went all the way at the top of her hip. The model completed her look with a duo of minimalist accouterments, both from The Row: a pair of black Bare sandals with ultra thin straps and a matching Half Moon bag.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were in attendance, too — and, per usual, they all pulled off incredible looks. Take Kim Kardashian, for instance: The star arrived a the event in a gray, figure-hugging halter-neck catsuit, paired with matching knee-high boots from Yeezy and a miniature Balenciaga Hourglass bag. The famous momager Kris Jenner was in attendance, too, as well as her former partner Caitlyn Jenner. Family members aside, the guest list also included Jenner’s A-list friends like Hailey Bieber, who wore a black tie-front blazer with flirty side cutouts. The model completed her daring look with a medley of bold accouterments: a pair of black thigh-high stockings, chunky black loafers, a black shoulder bag from BY FAR, and slinky oval-shaped sunglasses.

Sadly, Jenner’s exact Rick Owens gown is sold out for the time being. Thankfully, you can still copy her look with the TZR-approved, nearly identical picks, ahead.

