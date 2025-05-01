At this point in Hollywood, the question isn’t who’s tried method dressing, but who hasn’t. In 2024 alone, Zendaya went method for Dune: Part Two and Challengers; Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked; Jenna Ortega for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; and Nicola Coughlan for Bridgerton (to name a few). And now, thanks to Florence Pugh, the character-inspired style streak is staying strong. The BAFTA nominee is currently promoting Thunderbolts*, Marvel’s next star-studded blockbuster. Guided by her role as Yelena Belova (Black Widow’s sister), Pugh is making a strong case for spy-core — most recently, in a cutout-heavy leather dress from Loewe, which looked straight out of Thunderbolts*.

On April 30, two days before the superhero film hits theaters, Pugh was spotted at a private screening in Tribeca, New York. Before she walked the red carpet in the IPIC Theater, the paparazzi snapped pics of her edgy ensemble, courtesy of the label formerly led by Jonathan Anderson. The leather dress spotlighted various alluring accents, including a sleek turtleneck, a hip-high slit, and the aforementioned cutouts. Once she turned around, all eyes went to Pugh’s open back. In addition to the halter neck, two slim straps were buckled across her lower back. The corresponding cutouts upped the outfit’s overall sultriness. From there, Pugh’s all-black monochrome continued with her accessories, starting with an oversized clutch from The Attico. Then, the Little Women actor popped on Christian Louboutin pumps in a polished patent leather. Pugh’s oval-shaped Karen Wazen sunglasses complemented her silver drop earrings and matching rings from Jessica McCormack, the designer behind Zendaya’s East-West engagement ring (IYKYK). Most of her McCormack moments were from the Zoë Kravitz-approved Rush Hour collection, which debuted in early March. The fashion muse even got her hands on $28,000 diamond earrings from the new line.

If you’ve kept tabs on Pugh’s recent ‘fits, you know leather is a signature motif in her Thunderbolts* press tour. She also frequently wears the fabric in the film. She delivered her first leather look on April 24 at a photo call in London. Pugh chose a sleek set from Francesco Murano Spring/Summer 2025. Similar to her Loewe maxi, a waist cutout separated the sleeveless top and slitted midi skirt. She accessorized with the same Karen Wazen sunnies and Christian Louboutins. A few days later, Pugh went the leather route again — this time for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Outside the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard, the Oppenheimer actor turned heads in a Marine Serre Fall/Winter 2025 Dress, made entirely of leather, of course. Extra points for her asymmetrical Aupen purse, which was — you guessed it — also leather.

No matter how many times she styles the fabric, Pugh makes it feel fresh. All this to say? It’s only a matter of time before the icon wears leather again. So, stay tuned to TZR, because her next number could pop up any minute now.