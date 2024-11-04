When Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo landed the roles of Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked, fashion enthusiasts knew the film’s press tour would be legendary. And now, that moment is finally here. Over the last few months, the dynamic duo has consistently teased the iconic characters’ contrasting aesthetics at A-list affairs — including the Paris Olympics opening ceremony and the Academy Awards (to name a few). However, from now until Nov. 22 (when Wicked hits theaters), prepare yourself for new pink and green looks almost everyday as Grande and Erivo travel the world together.

If you’re a devoted Wicked fan, you know Erivo, a.k.a Elphaba, has embraced her character’s eclectic love of green. The same for Grande, who similarly took a method dressing approach to Glinda’s ultra-feminine, bubblegum pink-heavy aura. On Nov. 2, the day before the promo trail officially began, Grande and Erivo gave a sneak peek at Wicked-inspired street style outside the Sydney, Australia airport. Grande, for one, Glinda-ified herself in a preppy pink polo and a matching mini skirt. Just a few steps ahead of her co-star, the Tony Award winner served up wintery outfit inspo in an army green puffer jacket from Simone Rocha, which she styled as a dress. She continued the monochromatic moment with sky-high Marc Jacobs platform heels and a Ruslan newsboy cap.

The next day, Grande and Erivo met up again for the first official press event: the Wicked Australian premiere. With the help of her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, Grande channeled the original Glinda from 1939’s The Wizard of Oz in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown. Erivo and her stylist, Jason Bolden, however, paused her green streak for a structured black gown from Louis Vuitton.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for Grande and Erivo’s best press tour looks so far, and bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on every notable addition.

November 4

Before filming a few press-related interviews, Erivo’s stylist snapped a quick pic of her Simone Rocha Fall 2021 look: a coquette-ish jacket overtop a layered tulle skirt. She wore the same Louis Vuitton lace-up boots from the Australia premiere, and added a statement hat for extra drama.

November 3

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Before heading into Australia’s State Theatre, Grande posed for photographers in a voluminous ball gown custom-made from Vivienne Westwood. Her bodice shimmered with rhinestone firework-esque embellishments while her tulle skirt flowed gracefully behind her. The entire ensemble referenced Billie Burke (Glinda the Good Witch in the 1939 Wizard of Oz) and her ethereal ballgown from the original film.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Erivo delivered gothic glam realness in a strapless fit-and-flare custom gown from Louis Vuitton — a fitting choice for the atelier’s new house ambassador. From there, she accessorized with pointy lace-up boots and a lion-shaped Roberto Coin choker necklace.

November 2

MTRX / BACKGRID

Moments after landing in Australia, Grande was greeted by floods of fans and paparazzi. She was all smiles in a pastel pink button-down and a matching skirt. Apart from her baby pink crossbody bag, the Grammy winner opted for Burberry classics, including the Medium Check Bowling Bag and rounded heels.

KHAP / BACKGRID

A few hours before the highly-anticipated red carpet event, Erivo was spotted at the Sydney Airport in the aforementioned army green puffer jacket from Simone Rocha. Monochromatic pieces rounded out her OOTD with platform Marc Jacobs boots and a complimentary newsboy cap from Ukraine-based label, Ruslan.

October 28

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Ahead of the press tour’s kickoff, Erivo and Grande hosted the cast of Wicked on Broadway for a special screening of the film. The “Eternal Sunshine” singer looked oh-so chic in a retro-looking custom Versace skirt set, Gianvito Rossi white pumps, and quarter-length gloves. Erivo went a more cool and casual route in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, starting with mid-wash jeans, a green A-line coat, and matching satin pumps.