The star-studded alumni of the Spider-Man cinematic universe have left a major sartorial mark on the fashion industry. Over the past two-plus decades, cast members like Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and Zendaya (who respectively starred in Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Marvel’s Spider-Man) have delivered a plethora of stellar red carpet looks for various related occasions, ranging from Dunst’s boho-chic midis from 2002 to Zendaya’s fresh-off-the-runway designer attire. And now, Dakota Johnson, the latest A-lister to join the Spider-verse, is continuing the saga’s style streak with her press tour looks for Madame Web — specifically the web-embellished gown she wore at the 2024 Vogue Brazil Ball.

On Feb. 3, Johnson made the grandest of entrances at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro dressed in the aforementioned semi-sheer dress, which was a custom creation based on an existing mini dress from Spain-based label, Annie’s Ibiza. The black silk mesh lining was topped with stunning webwork detail created with intricately placed crystals, which were made to “resemble dewdrops on a spider's web in the morning sun,” according to the brand’s website.

The spiderweb motif continued onto the star’s accessories, specifically the crystal-embellished veil Johnson wore atop her sleek chocolate brown waves. The headpiece was one giant cobweb that draped around her shoulders and down to her lower back and, thanks to the multi-size rhinestones, it sparkled just as much as her maxi dress. Since her custom ensemble filled the glitzy quota tenfold, Johnson opted out of lots more jewels and only slipped on a 3D spider-shaped ring from New York jeweler, NN by NGHI.

GADE / BACKGRID

Dani Raddi / BACKGRID

Perhaps Johnson was inspired by fellow method dresser, Zendaya, who also stunned in a spiderweb-topped dress at an event for the superhero franchise. On the red carpet for the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere in Dec. 2021, the fashion muse posed in a custom Valentino gown which, much like Johnson’s, was adorned with thousands of eye-catching beads in a web-like pattern. While both looks featured a dramatic train and similar spider vibe, Zendaya's OOTN included a nude lining, black beads, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. The Euphoria actor also chose Christian Louboutin black pumps to round out her attire.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With Madame Web not hitting theaters until Feb. 14, you can expect plenty more red-carpet-ready looks from Johnson in the coming weeks. And most definitely a top-notch ensemble or two from her A-list co-star, Sydney Sweeney. In the meantime, channel Johnson’s latest spidery serve with the curated edit of pieces below. Extra points if you style a cobweb veil.