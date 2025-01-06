With all the hustle and bustle of the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, you likely missed a few key accents hidden amongst your favorite fashion muse’s attire. For instance, perhaps while you were appreciating Zendaya’s custom Louis Vuitton gown, her elegant (alleged) engagement ring flew under your radar. That’s right, as the icon delivered her stellar step-and-repeat on Jan. 5, she quietly set off the gossip alarms with a ravishing rock on that finger. While Zendaya kept quiet at the Globes, by the next morning, sources close to the Challengers star and her boyfriend, Tom Holland confirmed the news. And to no surprise, the couple’s friends-to-fiancés pipeline has the internet in a tizzy.

Inside the Beverly Hills Hotel (which famously hosted the Globes), Zendaya made the grandest of entrances in a timeless tangerine gown from Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. Atop the satin sheen peeked the pièce de résistance: a 5.02 carat cushion-cut diamond ring courtesy of London-based jeweler, Jessica McCormack (the same designer behind Zoë Kravitz’s former rock). According to Zack Stone, the CEO of UK jewelry label, Steven Stone, Zendaya’s ring showcases a timeless solitaire setting, with the diamond elegantly perched on a yellow gold band. “The ring is a 18k white gold button-back engagement design, featuring a button-shaped metal piece at the back of the setting,” Stone tells TZR. “This signature design by renowned London jeweler, Jessica McCormack is crafted to ensure the diamond or gemstone sits comfortably against the skin.”

As listed on the Jessica McCormack website, the oval cushion-cut diamond is placed in an east-west silhouette and listed as VS1 clarity — a stone without any visible-to-the-eye inclusions. The price isn’t listed online, however, Stone estimates it’s valued at upwards of $300,000. “Though I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s worth even more,” Stone adds.

While she reportedly flaunted her rock to a journalist at the Globes, sources close to the couple waited until the morning of Jan. 6 to confirm the announcement. As per TMZ, Holland popped the question between Christmas and New Year's Day. Zendaya said yes in “a very intimate setting in one of [her] family homes in the United States,” TMZ shared. It was just Zendaya and Holland at the home, which made for a romantic moment between the two.

This personal proposal aligns with the couple, given they’ve kept their relationship private since they started dating in 2021 — several years after meeting on the set of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

With that said, don’t expect the A-listers to make their nuptials public. All fans know is they haven’t started planning their wedding yet. “They've both got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up, so we're told it will be a bit before they dip into wedding planning,” TMZ shared. However, with award season in full swing, there’s a chance Zendaya’s ring will appear on more red carpets in the coming weeks. So, keep an eye out.