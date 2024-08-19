If this year’s press tour rotation has taught fashion enthusiasts anything, it’s that method dressing is a loosely-defined technique. The celebrity-approved practice can be as literal as Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web attire, complete with her spiderweb-adorned gowns galore. On the other hand, fashion muses can go a less on-the-nose route — think Zendaya’s tenniscore-inspired co-ords for Challengers. Instead of constantly reaching for tennis whites, Zendaya achieved the film’s sporty aesthetic in polished pieces from Loewe, Alaïa, Jacquemus, and Ralph Lauren. In Jenna Ortega’s case for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour, she mixes the two extremes — sometimes going full Lydia Deetz mode (IYKYK) or maintaining her signature gothic-academia aura.

Ortega may be the newest addition to the Beetlejuice troupe, however, her first few method dressing moments from the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promo trail prove she knows what she’s doing. The Wednesday actor and her stylist, Enrique Melendez started out strong at one of the sequel’s initial soirées in Mexico City. She channeled the original film’s hauntingly-beautiful ambience in a vintage Vivienne Westwood tulle gown from the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2009 collection. The next day, Ortega and Melendez upped the eerie ante in a custom turquoise dress courtesy of Saudi Arabia-based brand, Lurline. The sculptural bodice was embellished with a trio of skulls designed to mimic the iconic shrunken heads from Beetlejuice, according to Lurline founders Sarah and Siham Albinali. A few days later, Ortega’s burst onto the street style sector in a Beetlejuice-inspired striped Marc Jacobs blazer and the Gap jeans.

But wait — there’s more. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn’t hit theaters until September 6, so thankfully, Ortega’s press tour circuit is just getting started. Keep scrolling for her best outfits so far, and bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on every notable addition.

August 18

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While out and about in New York on Sunday, Ortega walked arm-in-arm with her stylist, Melendez wearing a black-and-white ensemble. She layered a white button-down underneath a leather bralette which coordinated to her black pleated mini skirt. Then, the A-lister accessorized with semi-sheer socks alongside two-tone ballet flats and oval-shaped sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Ortega gave off major business-ready Beetlejuice vibes in a two-piece suit set covered in head-to-toe pinstripes. The vertical stripes theme started with her cropped blazer, continued atop her corseted mini dress, and even stretched down her semi-sheer tights. From there, she popped on sky-high platform heels from Marc Jacobs in black, of course.

August 17

Santiago Felipe/WireImage/Getty Images

For her first Beetlejuice Beetlejuice affair in NYC, Ortega returned to her Addams Family roots in another pinstripe duo. Even though she plays Wednesday in the Netflix series, this time, she exuded Morticia Addams energy in a button-down peplum top and a matching midi skirt, both from Dolce & Gabbana. The burgeoning fashion muse continued the monochromatic thread with patent leather sandals and striking sunglasses also sourced from the label.

August 14

In possibly her most on-the-dot portrayal of Michael Keaton’s character, Ortega took style cues from the character’s black-and-white striped blazer in a similar cropped blazer seen on the Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 runway. She gave her topper a more laidback finish with barrel jeans from the Gap. All of her accents were silver, including her metallic Le Silla pointy pumps, her diamond pendant necklace, and even her Yvonne Léon ring.

Eyepix Group/LightRocket/Getty Images

At first glance, this leather turquoise dress from Saudi Arabia-based label, Lurline might just appear to have an ultra-textured bodice. However, if you look closely enough, you’ll see her strapless top is actually molded with skulls meant to mirror the film’s shrunken heads (you know the ones). To let her braided midi grab all the worthy attention, she opted for seemingly simple Le Silla heels in the same moody hue.

August 13

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment

Inside the initial photo-call for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Mexico City, Ortega posed for photographers in the aforementioned off-the-shoulder tulle number from Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2009. Atop the semi-sheer base were various black curves made of reflective PVC. If you’re a Beetlejuice devotee, you might notice that the PVC decorations bare a shocking resemblance to the it scary sand-worm creature from the 1988 movie.

June 19

Technically, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tour didn’t start until her Mexico City stop, however, back in June, Ortega and Melendez shared a taste of what fans could expect later in the summer. On June 19, the 21-year-old wore a grungy tartan two-piece from Alessandra Rich Fall/Winter 2024. She paired the patterned combo with complementary red leather Le Silla heels.