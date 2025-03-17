Jonathan Anderson is leaving Loewe

And just like that, fashion enthusiasts are grieving another end of an era — Jonathan Anderson is officially leaving Loewe. The news comes just days after Donatella Versace and Demna stepped down from their respective posts at Versace and Balenciaga. Bright and early on March 17, Anderson followed in Donatella and Demna’s footsteps with a heartfelt goodbye, calling the Spanish label “Home.” Following 11 years at its helm, Anderson didn’t share where he’s headed, but to no surprise, rumors are already swirling. Some fans believe he’s migrating to a major Parisian atelier (more on that later).

Speculation around Anderson’s departure resurfaced last week, when he presented his Fall 2025 (and final) Loewe collection during Paris Fashion Week. On March 10, the Northern Irish creative made headlines for his still-life show, which featured no live models — just mannequins. According to attendees, it served as a memorial to his time at Loewe. And now, seven days later, Anderson ended his transformational tenure. “While reflecting on the last 11 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas,” Anderson wrote in a press release. “While my chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come, and I will look on with pride, watching it continue to grow, the amazing Spanish brand I once called Home.”

In the statement, Pascale Lepoivre, the CEO of Loewe, thanked Anderson for “eleven years of unmatched creativity, passion, and dedication.” Their gratitude confirmed the separation as amicable. “With him as its creative director, the House has risen to new heights with international recognition.” Lepoivre highlighted The Puzzle Bag specifically, which Anderson debuted ten years ago in the Spring/Summer 2015 collection. “[The Puzzle Bag] has become a true icon, and the brand codes that he has created, rooted in craft, will live on as his legacy,” Lepoivre said.

(+) Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2025 presentation. @loewe (+) Streetstyleshooters/German Select/Getty Images INFO 1/2

That same morning, the brand posted a compilation clip of some fan-favorite ‘fits on Instagram. The video spotlighted some of Anderson’s most iconic pieces, including the Flow Runner Sneaker, the Squeeze Bag, and its various sculptural breast plates (to name a few looks). Later, the short film featured notable numbers worn by celebrities, including the bespoke jumpsuit he designed for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Fans also spotted Rihanna’s all-red look for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Aubrey Plaza’s comedic campaign, and Ayo Edebiri’s Resort 2025 ad in the video.

(+) Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images (+) Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Courtesy of Loewe INFO 1/3

Anderson became a household name through his work at Loewe, however, he got his start as an actor at The Juilliard School in New York. But before graduating, he developed an affinity for costume design, and transferred to the London College of Fashion. Once he graduated in 2005, he secured a visual merchandiser position at Prada, working under Manuela Pavesi. In 2008, he launched his own menswear collection, JW Anderson, which he still leads today. As of September 2013, he was appointed to the creative director role at Loewe. Throughout his tenure, he designed nearly 10 critically-acclaimed collections each year. Anderson’s also made waves on the costume design front. His tenniscore creations for the Zendaya-led film, Challengers are still conversation-starters.

As for Anderson’s next career move? That’s still a secret — for now. However, there are whispers he might fill Maria Grazia Chiur’s spot at Dior. Anderson’s successor is also uncertain, but fans believe Proenza Schouler’s former co-designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez could take over at Loewe. Knowing the fashion industry, the news will pop up when you’re least expecting it. So, stay tuned to TZR for updates.