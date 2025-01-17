(Shopping)
Zendaya Just Made East-West Engagement Rings A Major Trend
Calling all brides-to-be.
Though host Nikki Glaser’s jokes and Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s PDA may have drummed up some buzz at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, there’s no denying Zendaya’s engagement ring, spotted by eagle-eyed fans, stole the show. After all, it’s not just any engagement ring — the actor, along with fiancée Tom Holland, chose an uber-chic east-west style. “The diamond is positioned horizontally (east to west) instead of vertically (north to south) for a clean, linear look,” Mona Akhavi, CEO of VRAI, says about the look. And thanks to the A-lister, the untraditional silhouette is poised to be 2025’s top ring trend.
However, the style is hardly new in the bridal scene. The unique silhouette dates back to the 15th century and later took off in the 1920s. Meanwhile, Khadijah Fulton, the founder of White Space, says east-west engagement rings have been gaining traction among independent jewelry designers for a few years now. “I personally love this style; it’s a small change but it makes a huge impact,” she tells TZR. “I’m thrilled that Zendaya will be exposing this option to an even wider audience.”
Akhavi believes an east-west style is a great choice for brides who want to break away from traditional looks. “It also allows for a classic diamond shape like an oval or emerald to showcase their scintillation in an unexpected and modern way, with facets catching the light,” the expert adds.
When it comes to shopping for the sparkler, Jillian Sassone, founder and creative director of Marrow Fine, has a must-know tip to keep in mind. “The most important aspect of selecting your engagement ring is finding a stone shape that you absolutely love,” she notes. “You can always reset a stone down the road should your preferences change, but the shape will remain.”
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect east-west engagement ring, check out 10 luxe styles below. Thank you, Zendaya.
Behold: Zendaya’s ring from Jessica McCormack. The Euphoria star chose a breathtaking bezel-set east-west diamond, which is estimated to be worth upwards of $300,000.
White Space’s rose-cut diamond ring reads both vintage-inspired and of-the-moment.
With an elongated 1.51 carat emerald cut and two 0.18 carats baguettes, this ring is a real stunner.
Are you seeking a unique shape that none of your friends have? If so, check out Marrow Fine’s diamond octagon ring. The look is dainty and unique in equal measure.
For those shopping for an oval diamond, this ring from VRAI should be on your radar. Simply choose the metal, bandwidth, and band design.
Frank Darling’s bezel-set style here is just as drool-worthy as Zendaya’s ring — at a fraction of the price.
This chunky gold beauty from Jonne Amaya is for those with an April birthday. It features the month’s diamond birthstone, which symbolizes strength, courage, and eternal love, per the product description.
Thanks to the thick, shiny gold band and eye-catching emerald-shaped diamond, you’ll get endless compliments on WWAKE’s east-west style.
From the emerald cut to the white gold band, this piece will speak to brides-to-be who favor more pared-back styles.