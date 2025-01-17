Though host Nikki Glaser’s jokes and Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s PDA may have drummed up some buzz at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, there’s no denying Zendaya’s engagement ring, spotted by eagle-eyed fans, stole the show. After all, it’s not just any engagement ring — the actor, along with fiancée Tom Holland, chose an uber-chic east-west style. “The diamond is positioned horizontally (east to west) instead of vertically (north to south) for a clean, linear look,” Mona Akhavi, CEO of VRAI, says about the look. And thanks to the A-lister, the untraditional silhouette is poised to be 2025’s top ring trend.

However, the style is hardly new in the bridal scene. The unique silhouette dates back to the 15th century and later took off in the 1920s. Meanwhile, Khadijah Fulton, the founder of White Space, says east-west engagement rings have been gaining traction among independent jewelry designers for a few years now. “I personally love this style; it’s a small change but it makes a huge impact,” she tells TZR. “I’m thrilled that Zendaya will be exposing this option to an even wider audience.”

Akhavi believes an east-west style is a great choice for brides who want to break away from traditional looks. “It also allows for a classic diamond shape like an oval or emerald to showcase their scintillation in an unexpected and modern way, with facets catching the light,” the expert adds.

Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globes Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

When it comes to shopping for the sparkler, Jillian Sassone, founder and creative director of Marrow Fine, has a must-know tip to keep in mind. “The most important aspect of selecting your engagement ring is finding a stone shape that you absolutely love,” she notes. “You can always reset a stone down the road should your preferences change, but the shape will remain.” If you’re on the hunt for the perfect east-west engagement ring, check out 10 luxe styles below. Thank you, Zendaya.

Jessica McCormack East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring See On Jessica McCormack Behold: Zendaya’s ring from Jessica McCormack. The Euphoria star chose a breathtaking bezel-set east-west diamond, which is estimated to be worth upwards of $300,000.

White Space Rose Cut Diamond Pillow Solitaire $6,980 See On Twist White Space’s rose-cut diamond ring reads both vintage-inspired and of-the-moment.

J. Birnbach Emerald Cut East West Engagement Ring $18,500 See On 1st Dibs With an elongated 1.51 carat emerald cut and two 0.18 carats baguettes, this ring is a real stunner.

Marrow Fine East/West Diamond Bezel Octagon Ring $3,690 See On Marrow Fine Are you seeking a unique shape that none of your friends have? If so, check out Marrow Fine’s diamond octagon ring. The look is dainty and unique in equal measure.

VRAI The Signature Oval Engagement Ring $1,000 See On VRAI For those shopping for an oval diamond, this ring from VRAI should be on your radar. Simply choose the metal, bandwidth, and band design.

Frank Darling The Daily Bezel | E.W. Cushion $3,490 See On Frank Darling Frank Darling’s bezel-set style here is just as drool-worthy as Zendaya’s ring — at a fraction of the price.

Jonne Amaya East West Setting: Diamond April $3,500 See On Jonne Amaya This chunky gold beauty from Jonne Amaya is for those with an April birthday. It features the month’s diamond birthstone, which symbolizes strength, courage, and eternal love, per the product description.

WWAKE Medium Horizontal Emerald Cut Monolith Ring $6,448 See On WWAKE Thanks to the thick, shiny gold band and eye-catching emerald-shaped diamond, you’ll get endless compliments on WWAKE’s east-west style.