It’s been a minute since Jonathan Anderson concentrated his talents solely on menswear. In Jan. 2025, Loewe (where he previously served as creative director) was noticeably absent from the Fall/Winter 2025 men’s circuit. Instead, the creative director combined men’s and women’s attire together for his final collection for the Spanish label in March. ICYMI, the Northern Irish creative debuted a still-life show, which swapped live models with mannequins. But now, Anderson is putting womenswear on pause and focusing solely on menswear. On April 17, Dior confirmed the rumors are true: Anderson will succeed Kim Jones as the brand’s creative director of men’s attire. So, if you bet money he’d jump from Loewe to Dior, congratulations: you were right.

Once Anderson ended his 11-year tenure at Loewe in March, fashion enthusiasts immediately suspected he was heading to a major Parisian atelier. Some fans had a hunch he’d take over for Maria Grazia Chiuri as the head of womenswear, but as of right now, the Italian designer has no plans to step down. So, that left Dior Men ripe for the taking, as Jones left his post in Jan. 2025. Unlike other creative director appointments, Anderson’s announcement was rather subdued. In lieu of an official statement, Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH announced Anderson’s “working on the spring 2026 men’s collection” at the group’s annual shareholders meeting on April 17. In true industry form, word of Arnault’s comment spread quickly (WWD also confirmed with the brand). Then, Anderson shared a close-up of a Dior tag on his Instagram alongside the simple caption, “Dior 🍀”.

The cryptic post immediately broke the internet and received over 40,000 likes. Industry icons flooded his comment section with congratulations. Marc Jacobs wrote, “Congratulations Jonathan♥️,” while former Gucci creative director Sabato de Sarno sent love via a heart emoji.

Anderson’s exact start date is being kept under wraps, but according to his now-viral pic, he’s already began production for his inaugural Dior Men show. So, mark your calendars for June 27, when Anderson takes over Paris Fashion Week S/S ‘26. June will be here before you know it, but in the meantime, get familiar with the actor-turned-designer. He was originally enrolled in the acting program at at The Juilliard School in New York, but before graduation, he developed an affinity for costume design, and transferred to the London College of Fashion. In 2005, he graduated and secured a visual merchandiser position at Prada, working under Manuela Pavesi. In 2008, he launched his own menswear collection, JW Anderson, which he still leads today. The award-winning brand is now a celebrity favorite, known for innovative materials, high-profile collaborations (with Uniqlo, Topshop, and Converse), and its blend of masculine and feminine silhouettes. He’ll undeniably bring this menswear expertise to Dior.

As of Sept. 2013, he earned the top spot at Loewe, for which he became a household name. In addition to his iconic luxury goods, unconventional ready-to-wear, and strong global presence, Anderson was also awarded the CFDA International Designer of the Year Award in 2023, the Designer of the Year Award at the Fashion Awards in 2023 and 2024, and the British Menswear Designer Award at the 2024 Fashion Awards. His accolades expand off the runway with the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, which he founded in 2016. The prize honors “uniquely talented artisans whose artistic vision, technical skill, and determination to innovate will set new standards for the future of craft,” the brand shared on IG in Oct. 2024.

(+) A model at the JW Anderson Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. Alena Zakirova/Getty Images Entertainment (+) A model at the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) A Loewe Squeeze bag at the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

All this to say? Anderson is more than ready to take the reigns at Dior Men. Stay tuned to TZR to see if his first runway show reads more Loewe or classic Dior.