For fans who tune into each season of Bridgerton religiously, you know the Netflix series has developed a reputation for projecting burgeoning fashion muses into the spotlight. Season one introduced us to Phoebe Dynevor a.k.a. Daphne Bridgerton, who has since attended the Met Gala twice (this year in custom Victoria Beckham). And during the sophomore season, Simone Ashley graced our screens as Kate Sharma and is now widely recognized for her maximalist style. It comes as no surprise that Season 3’s leading lady, Nicola Coughlan, has also become a regular on best-dressed lists recently. Ahead of the season’s much-anticipated May 16 premiere, Coughlan has delivered one stellar designer look after another, whether she’s walking the red carpet with her costar Luke Newton or posing on the cover of Teen Vogue.

As Bridgerton enthusiasts know, press events for the upcoming season started early for the star-studded cast this year — the first official affair was a private London screening back in February. Coughlan established her sartorial prowess right away as she stunned in a crimson co-ord courtesy of Stella McCartney. After promoting her latest film, Big Mood, and attending a few Fashion Month fêtes, Coughlan jumped back on the Bridgerton bandwagon in April with a custom gold bustier from the jewelry brand, Misho. A week later, the 37-year-old made headlines again in an off-the-shoulder LBD from the Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which further cemented her as one to watch on the fashion front.

And her style streak shows no signs of slowing down. Before you binge the first four episodes of season 3, join us in appreciating Coughlan’s Bridgerton press tour looks. And stay tuned to TZR as we’ll be updating this post until Part 2 finally hits Netflix on June 13.

May 13

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Before an appearance on Good Morning America with a few of her castmates (Ashley was also in attendance), Coughlan was snapped by the paparazzi in a black mini dress layered over flared trousers. The monochromatic theme continued onto her accessories as she styled platform pumps, a crossbody bag from Mulberry, and sleek oval sunglasses.

May 9

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

In Milan, exactly a week before season three’s premiere, Coughlan posed for photographers in an all-white Versace moment, starting with a sleeveless mini dress layered overtop a silk button-down. The Versace thread continued onto her accents as she wore the Versace Gianni Ribbon Metallic Pumps MM, a matching bow-embellished headband, and the label’s Medusa 95 Small Tote Bag.

April 25

In between press events in Australia, the Derry Girls star went for a retro-inspired lime green mini dress topped with a satin sheen. She kept her embellishments to a minimum and opted only for chunky gold hoops from Misho as well as nude platform pumps to round out her outfit.

April 21

Coughlan pulled out all the style stops for her second Australia stop in head-to-toe Ganni. She looked effortlessly sleek in a satin bra top paired with a matching oversized blazer as well as an elongated maxi skirt.

James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment

Later that day, Coughlan chose another elevated all-black look for a special screening in Bowral, Australia. This time she wore an off-the-shoulder Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2023 design coupled with peep-toe Malone satin sandals.

April 12

It’s been a month and we’re still not over this custom Misho number. Coughlan was a vision of high fashion in the conversation-starting gold bustier alongside satin sleeves and a coordinating midi skirt.

February 14

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment

At her first Bridgerton Season 3 event, Coughlan turned heads in the aforementioned Stella McCartney co-ord, complete with a slightly oversized blazer dress and faux-fur statement pumps.