Cooler temperatures and changing leaves are clear signs that fall has officially arrived. For those who love switching up their nails, this is exciting news — it’s time to put aside those bright summer shades for something a bit moodier. And while saying goodbye to summer can feel bittersweet, there’s plenty to look forward to, including all the rich, cozy manicures this season has to offer.

Who better to look to for fall nail inspiration than the celebrities leading the way? Nails have become a major form of self-expression for them, whether they’re making a bold statement or capturing a specific vibe. A new season offers the perfect chance to refresh their signature looks with updated shades, shapes, and designs.

Of course, there are the classic fall go-tos — think deep burgundy and chocolate brown shades —but leave it to A-listers like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber to put a fresh twist on seasonal manicures. Whether they’re experimenting with unexpected prints or playing with dark, earthy tones, these stars are serving up the inspiration you didn’t know you needed as sweater weather settles in. Whatever vibe you're after, your favorite celebs have you covered.

Ahead, the best celebrity fall nail ideas to inspire your next mani.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's marigold yellow nails

Washington sported marigold yellow nails on the cover of InStyle’s September 2025 issue. The manicure adds a bright pop of color, making it a standout choice for fall.

Dua Lipa

Settling on a single color for your nails can be tough, so why force yourself to choose? Lipa paired her snakeskin print French mani with a mix of shades that are perfect for fall.

Jenna Ortega

Santiago Felipe/WireImage/Getty Images

Red nails never go out of style, regardless of the time of year. The key, though, is to find the right shade of red that fits the season. For fall, that’s a dark cherry hue, like the color seen here on Ortega’s nails. It’s bold yet wearable.

Kim Kardashian

Black nails pair perfectly with all your fall outfits. Swipe on a couple of coats of glossy polish over coffin-shaped nails to really make the color pop.

Madeline Petsch

Petsch’s green nails prove that a chrome finish atop a solid shade is an easy way to elevate your manicure.

Jennie

For Jennie from BLACKPINK, Zola Ganzorigt took the French manicure and added a thin line of red along the cuticle for a fresh and modern twist on the classic look.

Selena Gomez

Gomez’s ultra-dark purple manicure — also known as “eggplant nails” — is a great color choice for those wanting an edgy and moody look for fall.

Sydney Sweeney

Polka dots are having a moment, and fall is a great time to take the trend for a spin. Reverse the color of the dots and the base from one hand to the other to create a unique combination.

Adele

Only a quarter of each of Adele’s nails is painted black — the rest is left nude, with a gold stud at the center anchoring the negative space design. The manicure is minimalist yet striking.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber’s signature “glazed donut nails” can easily be reimagined for fall. Try a cinnamon-brown polish topped with a chrome finish for a warm, shimmering manicure.