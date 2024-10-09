For those who aren’t tuned into anything and everything beauty-related, when it comes to virality, nail art takes the top spot. Over the past few months, everything from tortoiseshell to crocodile print to ombré eyeshadow patterns have been major trends. Plus, there will always be the consistent favorites like aura nails and chrome shimmer to reference when you’re at the salon. But the most classic and timeless nail design of all is none other than the French manicure. A look that has stayed relevant for decades, you can truly never go wrong with choosing this elegant style. Except, with all the creativity surrounding nail art, traditional white tips can start to feel stale. But, you can avoid getting bored of it with a seasonal update care of the best fall French tip looks.

If you’re not sure how to jazz up the simplicity and add some spice for the season, TZR has compiled a list of 10 fall French tip designs to show your nail tech. Below, you’ll find everything from heart motifs to coffee swirls to animal print. And of course, there are also options for those who aren’t fans of extra embellishments or domineering accents.

Keep reading for all the best inspiration and make sure to save your favorites so you can reference them all season long.

Flirty Florals

Who says that flowers are just for spring? An easy way to add an element of interest to plain white French tips is painting on an adorable floral motif. This nail artist placed brown daisy-like flowers on the ring and index fingers.

Heart It

Nothing screams fall more than a deep red manicure. The shade can feel very moody and somber, but if you want to brighten it up, a sweet heart emblem will add that touch of cutesy.

Gothic Coquette

Welcome to the dark side. Dark feminine energy is all the rage this year, so try putting an enigmatic spin on the pastel pink bows of last winter’s viral coquette trend. Placing them as an accent nail or on all of your talons is a fuss-free way to upgrade your plain tips.

Chocolate Cocoa

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but chocolate brown is the new black. The warm-toned hot cocoa hue has been ruling fall nail trends, so why not paint it on your tips? It feels inviting and pleasant, but still captures the more morose aura of the season.

Trendy Tortoise

When it comes to fashion, tortoiseshell glasses and bags will always make their way into autumnal fashion trends, but the the chic print has also infiltrated nail salons. This look is perfect for the fashion girlie who’s searching for neutral nail art that feels chic, but still cool.

Captivating Croc

Taking notes from another reptilian creature, crocodile print is another animal pattern that has creeped its way into nail art trends. Summer saw neon pinks and rainbow color palettes, but for fall, you should be leaning into deeper or more washed shades like this beige and black combo.

Asymmetrical Chrome Lining

The French tips you’re probably used to most likely feature the flawless crescent shape, but don’t think that that’s all they have to be. This nail artist created a unique asymmetrical finish on each nail, lining the bottom with silver chrome polish. It feels fresh, individual, and has a hint of sparkle.

Coffee Swirls

When it comes to the autumn color scheme, picking a shade that falls into the coffee tones category is never a wrong choice. This nail artist opted for a decadent brown, similar to a tasty Americano, and painted whirling swirls that look like chocolate syrup.

Pointillist Print

Who else is waiting for the day that nail art is finally inducted into the fine arts category? These wine-colored dotted tips are giving pointillism at its finest.

Check It Out

If rich and vivid colors aren’t really your thing, a white and black checkerboard design feels sleek and trendy while still being dynamic. You can make the style feel more individual by adding fun adornments by the cuticles.