A five-day weather forecast that calls for sun and above-75 degree temps all week probably elicits feelings of joy that quickly turns into despair. Yes, the warmth and extra vitamin D are welcome mood-boosters, but what are you going to wear? After months of relying on layers to get you through unpredictable transitional weather, putting outfits together that’ll keep you cool in the heat and humidity can feel like a brain teaser. But once you’ve pulled your airy sundresses, linen sets, and strappy sandals out from the back of your closet, your nails need to match the vibe, too. If you don’t know where to start, the best summer 2025 nail polish colors will save you time at your first manicure appointment of the season.

Summer fashion is typically defined by vibrant colors and bold patterns that reflect the season’s sun-soaked days, but nail trends don’t completely follow suit. While, yes, cherry red and poppy blood orange will be popular choices this season (just like they are every year), there are a surprising number of shades for those who like their manicures to pack a punch without being too loud. Think creamy food-inspired pastels like strawberry milk and pistachio green. The bottom line? There’s an of-the-moment color for everyone.

For a full debrief on summer 2025’s most popular nail colors, TZR tapped four nail experts to break down each trending shade.

Cherry Red

Courtesy of Gelcare

In 2025, the beauty trend cycle is a sprint, but a select few looks manage to defy algorithms and stick around year after year. As far as nail colors go, cherry red is one hue that remains relevant. “Cherry red is a standout nail color for summer 2025 due to its timeless appeal and alignment with current fashion and beauty trends,” says Thea Green, founder of Nails.Inc. “The red hue also complements various skin tones, and I have seen many celebrities showcasing the trend through fashion and manicures. I love how a pop of cherry red stands out when paired with summer outfits.”

Pearly White

Think of the milky, pearly white nails trend as the glazed donut skin of manicures. “Clean, minimal nails are trending, and sheer milky white offers a fresh, understated twist,” says Jin Soon Choi, an editorial nail artist and founder of JINsoon. “It’s polished, versatile, and pairs beautifully with any outfit — especially for summer events.”

Butter Yellow

Courtesy of OPI

“The shade butter yellow is buzzing online right now, and for good reason. It's a beautiful color on its own, but also stunning for French tips on almond nails,” says Julie Kandalec, a New York City-based celebrity nail artist, of this of-the-moment shade. What makes butter yellow so special is that it’s a little more exciting then say, nude or ballet slipper pink, yet still subtle enough for manicure minimalists. “I love this shade because it’s cheerful and soft, but still makes a statement, adds Rianna Basurto, director of marketing and brand development at Bellacures.

Blood Orange

Courtesy of JINsoon

Toeing the line between red and orange, this warm shade screams summer. “It’s equal parts spicy and tropical, giving off major summer vacation energy,” says Basurto. “It looks amazing on all skin tones and adds an instant pop to any outfit.” Choi also endorses the shade. “It’s bright, happy, and instantly adds a pop of color to any look,” she says. “I love how it flatters all skin tones and channels that carefree summer vibe.”

Deep Blue

Courtesy of Annis Kamara for JINsoon

While a deep blue manicure might typically be associated with fall and winter, it’s a softer alternative to black for those who prefer dark nails year-round. What’s more, the shade will create a cool contrast when paired with light and colorful outfits. “These shades bring a cool, serene edge to summer nails,” says Choi, citing the manicure she created for Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. If you like the idea of a moody summer manicure but aren’t up for diving in headfirst, she suggests trying a jelly blue polish with a sheer finish.

Strawberry Milk

Minimalists, rejoice! There’s a new trending shade to add into your summer manicure rotation. “My most recent favorite [look] is ‘Strawberry Milk Nails’ which has a delicate pink hue,” says Green. “It aligns with minimalist beauty trends, as the nails embody the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic – perfect for those preferring a softer, more understated look, suiting a range of skin tones.”

Creamy Pistachio

You’re not imagining it — green nails really are everywhere. The color continues to be a popular choice at salons because it’s extremely versatile and complements a range of skin tones. However, each season a specific hue will have its 15 minutes of fame. For summer 2025, creamy pistachio is on track to be the hue of the moment. “A pastel or pistachio green is a really fun and fresh color for summer,” Kandalec shares. “It's a little similar to sage green, but packs more of a punch.”