In 2022, Jenna Ortega’s career took a sudden but seamless pivot. She became Gen Z’s favorite scream queen almost overnight, propelled by parts in the year’s biggest horror-inspired projects — and she did it while propping up some of the genre’s biggest-ever franchises. Following her turns in the Scream movie series and Netflix’s campy, whimsi-goth Wednesday adaption, news that Ortega would helm in the next big-screen installment in the Beetlejuice universe was extremely well-received. The film’s press tour has only just begun, but her promotional looks make it clear she was born for the role. Ortega’s dark red pedicure, pinstripe skirt-suit, and razor-cut curtain bangs kicked off what will surely be weeks of dark, moody outfit-beauty combinations, arriving just in time for the big transition into fall style.

At the very first photocall for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Ortega joined her castmates — including franchise OGs Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder — at New York’s JW Marriott Essex House Hotel to offer fans a taste of what to expect when the film hits theaters Sept. 6. Based on Ortega’s look alone, it seems like this new sequel will feature the same fun, stylized scares as the 1984 original. Her pinstriped outfit, surely an homage to Beetlejuice’s own instantly-recognizable suit, and dark, moody beauty touches prove it.

(+) Theo Wargo/Getty Images (+) Santiago Felipe/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

After a stint with on-trend auburn, Ortega’s hair is back to her usual raven-black color, accented by a fresh pair of long, sharp bangs parted on either side of her face. Her makeup is minimal and matte, which always feels like a hallmark of fall. Then there’s her red nail polish, made darker by a hint of deep brown. You could describe she shade as mocha cherry, which falls somewhere between a brick red and a burgundy. Ortega wore it on both her fingernails and her pedicure, which peeked out of her strappy platform sandals. Really, it’s light enough to work for these final few days of summer, but still captures the vampy, witchy energy that makes autumn so fun.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise, but fall 2024 is set to be all about rich reds on the nail front. Regardless of if they’re anchored by purple or brown undertones, they’re an easy way to slide into the season — and they can be worn straight through winter and into spring. For more autumn aesthetic inspiration, keep an eye on Ortega. Her goth-glam press tour is just getting started.