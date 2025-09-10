There are some nail art styles that never go out of style, no matter what the current trends are. One in particular that has stood the test of time is the negative space manicure. Not only are these designs striking and eye-catching, but they’re super versatile, too.

A negative space manicure incorporates nail art but leaves parts of your natural nail showing, usually with a clear or super sheer nude swiped on top. Because of this pairing, the design options are endless. Negative space works on any shape — almond, square, and everything in between — any length, and any aesthetic. Whether you prefer a minimal manicure or maximalist nail art, there are plenty of ways to try the trend and tailor it to your personal style. You could opt for bold graphics, fine lines, or chrome accents. You could keep it sleek and simple or go all out with different designs, depending on the vibe you’re going for. Also, negative space nails usually grow out better than other designs, which makes it a great option for an upcoming vacation, anyone with a hectic schedule, and people who consider themselves pretty low-maintenance.

If you’re interested in leveling up your mani game, TZR rounded the best negative space nail ideas to inspire your next set.

Gilded Chrome

The chrome, cosmic detailing against the sheer base give this negative space design an ethereal vibe. P.S. — don’t feel like you need to repeat the same gilded accents on each nail; the variety of shapes adds some extra flair.

Abstract Designs

Consider adding an accent nail (or two) that incorporates negative space to elevate your mani, like this one. The abstract splotches make the manicure even more attention-grabbing.

Rainbow Hues

Can’t decide on one nail polish shade? With a gradient of shades, you don’t have to with this bold manicure. The negative space gives this nail design added dimension.

Pink Hearts

Featuring a matte pink pastel shade and heart decals, this negative space design is sure to give you a mini dopamine boost every time you look down at your nails.

Starburst Nails

While sharing photos from a recent tour stop in Toronto, Dua Lipa debuted an eye-catching manicure — negative space nails that paired a nude base with a black geometric starburst pattern.

Bright Whites

When paired with negative space nails, simple shades can still make a statement. The best part about this negative space design is that you can go longer than usual before your next nail appointment.

Outlined French Tips

For Madelyn Cline, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gave the traditional French manicure a fun, modern twist. Rather than filling in the tips completely with a color, she outlined them with a vibrant blue shade.

Mix-And-Match Designs

This mismatched set incorporates a plethora of designs — from checkered print to a smiley face — but the use of negative space keeps it from looking too crowded or over-the-top.

Graphic Lines

Make a nail statement and add white squiggly lines, of different shapes and sizes, to your French mani. The graphic nail art will turn heads while adding texture and dimension to the overall look.

Half-And-Half

Paint only half of your nail for a monochromatic design that features negative space. It’s fresh, striking, and easy to re-create, making it an ideal choice for minimalists.