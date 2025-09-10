Yesterday, InStyle dropped the cover for their September 2025 issue, and this month’s cover star is no other than the inimitable Kerry Washington. In the photo, the actor’s curls are styled in an updo, with a few loose strands framing the face; her skin is glowy and the natural base is paired with a deep burgundy red lip. She’s wearing a dark green cardigan with a matching stole, a bralette, and a chic fur accessory. Together, Washington is serving major fall vibes in this cover shoot — and what really pulls the look together is her choice of nail color. Her almond-shaped nails are painted a striking marigold yellow.

“Kerry is amazing with always letting me give my suggestions for her shoots and as soon as I [saw] the vibe, I felt [that] earthy tones [were] a must!” celebrity nail artist Sreynin Peng, the nail artist behind the manicure, wrote in an Instagram caption. Peng swiped on two coats on Aprés Gel Nail Color in “Forever Marigold” then topped things off with a glossy top coat.

When it comes to fall nail trends, earth tone shades are especially popular. “Fall colors will likely lean toward muted earth tones, reflecting the season’s warm and grounded atmosphere,” Evelyn Lim, chief educator at MiniLuxe’s Paintbox Studio, previously shared with TZR.

Chrisean Rose/InStyle

Earth tones, however, don’t just mean you're stuck with browns and greens; the palette draws from the rich tones found in nature, including the color of the changing leaves, giving you so many shades to choose from. Marigold yellow is an unexpected fall nail color, but that makes it all the more fun. Next time you’re at the nail salon, why not take a page out of Washington’s book and opt for the bold hue?