(Celebrity)

Forget All Those Cutesy Nail Trends — EmRata’s Latest Mani Was Made For Edgier Types

Slither into a new look.

@emrata
Emily Ratajkowski red hair with bangs

Few models ever manage to make a truly lasting cultural impact, but fueling (and starting) year-defining trends is practically a weekly happening for Emily Ratajkowski. It’s always so casual too: rocking up to a fashion show already wearing a dramatic wig, uploading a carefree selfie showing off a hot new hair color, demonstrating how to wear the trickiest garments on a walk with her dog. Even amid an especially influential summer, though, Ratajkowski’s new snake nails — or “serpent nails”, as she dubbed them on Instagram — are something special.

If the current top manicure crazes (think “strawberry milk nails” and their ilk) are a little too sweet for your liking, EmRata’s latest look is considerably edgier. That applies to the rich, red-and-black color scheme she went with, the elegant almond shape, and, of course, the trippy, watercolor-style pattern that looks like serpentine scales swirling around her nail beds. Ratajkowski uploaded some close-up shots of her manicure to Instagram, where they fit right in with pictures of some family berry-picking. Notably, she kept the actual snake detailing to a minimum, with several nails featuring nothing more than some subtle red glitter. That just helps the more intricate designs to stand out, though.

@emrata

Between her yellow-green denim jacket, “cowgirl copper” hair color, and outright witchy manicure, it sure looks like Ratajkowski is already mentally in autumn — and with temperatures this brutal, who could blame her for getting a six-week head start? The most forward-thinking celebrities already have their sights set on September (and beyond), rolling out early looks at the makeup trends, hair colors, and fall nail colors poised to dominate the season.

@emrata

The snake-print nail trend and its very close cousin, crocodile nails, are already gearing up for a big few months. Already, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Latto, Kylie Jenner, and Megan Thee Stallion have given them a go, offering up plenty of color pairing ideas to get you started.

Dua Lipa’s take on snake nails.@dualipa

There’s already so much celebrity fall beauty inspiration and temperatures are still in the triple digits — just imagine what the stars will deliver when things actually cool off.