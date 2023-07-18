Autumn’s still out of reach but Emily Ratajkowski is getting a jump on one of the season’s sultriest, most sought-after hair colors. In typical cool-girl fashion, the supermodel dropped photos of her new look totally unceremoniously and without any lead-up — which just made the big reveal feel all the more monumental. Emily Ratajkowski’s new red hair adds warmth, coziness, and more than a little fiery energy to her long layers and curtain bangs, expertly blended the existing dark brunette for especially dimensional color. “Gone red,” she casually captioned the smoldering photos, clearly already feeling her mid-season makeover. As fall slowly approaches and people start to look for cool weather-inspired hair ideas, something says these pictures will end up in thousands of bookmark folders — they’re worth referencing.

As Ratajkowski shared the first look at her new red hair, she revealed in the caption that the custom-blended color comes courtesy of beloved celebrity professional, Jenna Perry, and a slew of Kérastase products from the brand’s shine- and color-boosting Chroma Absolu line. And as a fun bonus, the photo set even caught the eye of other stars in Emrata’s social media-savvy milieu, with gushing comments by Amelia Gray and Hannah Berner posted within minutes.

While most celebrities and civilians alike are still stuck on currently-trending colors like crème brûlée blonde and honey-browns, the just-revived copper hair trend is back and poised to rule through the rest of the year. Ratajkowski’s shade has tons of glossy shine and natural-looking rooting that makes it feel more like the red’s been incorporated into her existing color than a full-fledged takeover.

Ratajkowksi’s usual hair color, a reflective, neutral brunette. @emrata

Though 2023 hasn’t exactly seen the same all-out celebrity obsession over red as previous years, there are still enough stars going for it to provide endless entertainment. Right now, Ratajkowski is in good company with Kerry Washington and Eva Mendes, with other experimental stints from Blake Lively and Megan Fox. As the weather cools off, though, expect to see plenty more — who can resist an autumnal red this good come fireplace season?