These Celebrities Make The Case For Skipping Straight To Fall Nails Right Now

Though summer 2021 has simultaneously felt two seconds and two thousand years long, its end is finally in sight. With one month left of half-day Fridays, beach trips, and white espadrilles, you’d think celebrities — and everyone else — would be desperate to wring out the final few drops of bright, colorful, and ultra-cheerful summer trends. But it’s looking like Hollywood’s most stylish young stars are already thinking well beyond August, and their beauty looks are right there with them. Already, summery nail shades and styles are being traded in by celebrities for fall nail colors, skipping the upcoming (scorching) month altogether and settling firmly in pumpkin spice latte season.

If there were ever a reigning monarch of warm weather nails, it’s Dua Lipa. This year, she’s gone for technicolor nail art designs, tie-dye patterns, electric neons, and just about every version of a French manicure under the sun. But this week alone, Lipa looks to be on an entirely different wave — and it’s literally a whole lot cooler. On a trip to Albania with her family, the “Physical” singer traded in her poolside-ready polish for deep, emerald green tips more suited for peaking out from a leather jacket sleeve than wrapping around a frozé (though it’s worth noting her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, is still all about summery sorbet nails.) Now, glimpses from her high-glamour new music video show the star in cool-toned chrome nails which might be another indication Lipa’s done with the neon ‘til next year.

Hailey Bieber, another very vocal nail art aficionado, has surrendered her regular summer nail palette of slime green, lemon yellow, and fruit-and-flower prints for something much more muted. For a black-tie event with husband Justin, Bieber opted for a cement gray nail polish color custom mixed for her by top celebrity manicurist Thuy Nguyen (she works with everyone, like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, and Lana Condor.) The nails’ effect, especially when paired with Bieber’s cozy getting-ready crewneck and textured waves, practically screams “sweater weather.”

‌Lizzo’s yet another fashionable star indicating she’s moved on to a whole new season, debuting a set of truly stunning jade crystal-inspired nails starring an entire constellation of swirling, cold-toned greens deep enough to make anyone start thinking about bonfires, flannels, and stuffing.

Really, nail color choice is probably the easiest way to slowly start transitioning your looks to a more autumnal energy. Warmer beiges, grays, greens, and reds are an ideal place to jump in. When in doubt, just take a summer color and swap it for its fall alternative: popsicle orange for burnt orange, slime green for a pale jade, and pool blue for a denim. Or, if you’re not quite there yet, just continue enjoying the final weeks of summer while it’s still here — soon enough, after just a few sub-40-degree days, everyone will be wishing for the warmth again.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.