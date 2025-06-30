Square manicures are having a moment — and Eva Longoria is embracing the trend. While filming the CNN original series Eva Longoria: Searching for France, in which she explores the roots of French cuisine, the actress sported a sleek, square-shaped French manicure. When in France, right?

In a recent Instagram post, Longoria is spotted at Lou Meyniou Dégustation, an oyster shack in the South of France. She’s holding a glass of white wine while also showing off her nails. French manicures are a staple look for a reason — the classic style has a polished, understated elegance that suits any occasion. But what makes Longoria’s nails stand out is that they are a fun take on the original design. Instead of the traditional solid white tip seen in a classic French manicure, Longoria’s nail art features two slanted white lines at the tip of each nail. A touch of negative space separates the lines, with the bottom one thinner than the top. This double-slanted French manicure offers a fresh twist while still preserving the style’s signature clean look.

Another great feature of Longoria’s manicure: the sheer pink base makes new nail growth less noticeable. It’s an ideal choice for a situation like filming abroad for several weeks — when regular trips to the nail salon aren’t exactly super convenient.

As for the shape of her nails, Longoria opted to pair her French manicure with square nails, another popular nail trend during the early aughts. Bringing back both trends at once, her look is a fun nod to Y2K beauty.