Keke Palmer has become a mainstay on beauty mood boards for her range of hairstyles. The actor and her glam team don’t just put their seal of approval on existing trends (sleek copper bob, anyone?), they also have a knack for making them feel entirely new. Case in point: A deep side part gives a blunt bob a completely different vibe. The star takes a similar approach to her manicures, often remixing classic designs or elevating current nail art fads. Needless to say, her growing repertoire of manicures shouldn’t be overlooked. This includes Palmer’s gold chrome nails from her recent visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Palmer took the late night talk show stage to perform a handful of songs from her new album, Just Keke. For the appearance, the star wore a Y2K-era vintage bright orange beaded gown by Versace and accessorized it with gold embellished Rene Caovilla ankle-wrap sandals. Her hair was styled in soft, bouncy waves, and her makeup consisted of warm, copper tones. Palmer’s nail artist, Christina Duong, took a cue from the singer’s strappy sandals when creating her manicure. Duong painted the actor’s long almond-shaped nails gold chrome using OPI’s Chrome Powder in Gold Digger to achieve the super shiny effect. For extra sparkle, she added a column of three Daily Charme 3D gold studs on each finger. The finished result is an extremely glamorous spin on one of the year’s biggest nail trends. Not to mention, the combo of chrome and studs will look uber shimmery in the summer sun.

So whenever you feel the onset of a manicure rut this season, just look to Palmer inspiration. With summer just getting started, she likely has a number of seasonal nail designs lined up.