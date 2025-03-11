Seeking for a spring nail idea that’s more tough than sweet? Chloë Grace Moretz’s latest look might just be the solution. On Mar. 10, the Pilot star showed up at Paris’ L’Étoile du Nord for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 show proving that not all manicures this season needs to include pretty pastels. Rather, her black and silver nails emulated the studs on her leather ensemble for a totally cool and coordinated effect that might just convince you to ditch the floral design you typically go for this time of year.

Moretz, who subtly shared her engagement to model Kate Harrison earlier this year, joined fellow fashion forward A-listers like Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, and Phoebe Dynevor to take in the travel-themed runway show, which included a fully realized bustling train station set designed by Es Devlin as well as pieces like translucent trench coats, graphic knits, and commuter bags that felt ready for a stylish transit. For the occasion, the Carrie actor dived into the not-so-distant archives and selected a look from the French fashion house’s 2018 Cruise collection: A studded leather and suede cap-sleeved vest over a billowy blouse paired with black leather shorts and knee-high boots.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Continuing the matchy-matchy manicure trend from the 2025 SAG Awards, Moretz elevated an otherwise simple set of short, black nails with metallic silver circles in the center to mirror the details of her vest and belt. The actor credited nail artist Angel My Linh for the edgy look, and it’s not surprising considering that she’s been behind other cool and creative looks for the likes of Ice Spice, TEMS, and Saweetie.

Moretz, who is no stranger to a Louis Vuitton show, has been known to love a good mani. Typically she goes for something classic and simple, like the red nails she wore to match her look for last fall’s LV show, or the ever-versatile naked nails. And while this faux studded set is a little bit different for her, it’s actually still quite simple. In fact, this is one you can actually DIY.

And FYI, this concept also works for other studded looks, like the turquoise studded nails Beyoncé wore to usher in her Cowboy Carter era. Think of them as another totally chic, but slightly tough accessory to add to your ensemble this season and beyond.