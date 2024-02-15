The just-announced Act II might be Beyoncé’s official country music debut, but this is far from her first rodeo. Not only has she dabbled in the genre on previous records, but Bey’s western bona fides run as deep as her DNA — she’s a Texas girl through and through, and that comes with a specific appreciation for a very distinct aesthetic. Since news of the album dropped, she’s been showing off classics like cowboy hats, lace, and fringed leather, but Beyoncé’s turquoise-studded nails are the hyper-detailed look that really illustrate her love for country culture.

Seen all over the region on belts, buttons, blue jeans, bolo ties, rings, and home decor, turquoise stones — particularly if they’re set in sterling silver or punched into suede or buckskin — is an instantly-recognizable Southwestern staple. As a Houston native, Bey is more than familiar with the look, and incorporating it into her beloved French tips is stroke of creative genius. Together with her go-to nail artist, Miho Okawara, the manicure features tiny turquoise beads bezeled in frilled silver rings and placed centrally where the white tips meet the pink beds. The stones vary in size and shape to add intricacy, and they’re a perfect match to the stacks of rings that snake up her fingers.

In fact, the nails even go with the turquoise-and-black-leather bolo tie she wore to the 2024 Super Bowl game, where she effectively announced the new album through a viral Verizon Wireless ad. The look is a natural progression from the disco-country motifs of 2022’s Renaissance, but it also happens to fit in with a larger appreciation for western and rodeo aesthetics happening through the fashion industry and celebrity world at large. Even supermodel Bella Hadid’s been spotted barrel racing up in Weatherford, TX (a bit north of Dallas), dressed in pearl-snap shirts like she’d been working the stockyards all her life.

Bey’s album drops March 29, and it’s safe to say she’ll be rolling out plenty more themed outfits and beauty choices in the meantime. Fans have been fed with a fresh, country-fied look each day since the news hit, and each one has been better than the last.