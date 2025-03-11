Much to the dismay of the fashion set, Paris Fashion Week flew by (once again). Before we knew it, the eighth day of the Fall/Winter 2025 circuit arrived, which meant all eyes went to the Louis Vuitton show. On March 10, the French label hosted new and longtime fans at creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest presentation. Emma Stone, for one, flew all the way from Los Angeles to Paris for the A-list affair. Marking her first (and only) PFW fête of the season, the brand ambassador donned head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Most notably, she styled a semi-sheer black dress, which tapped into the lingerie dressing trend.

Minutes after arriving at the L’Étoile du Nord, the former headquarters of a train company, Stone posed for photographers inside the transformed venue. All eyes were on the La La Land star in her all-black attire. For starters, she slipped on the aforementioned LBD, complete with numerous lingerie-inspired accents. The bodice featured slim straps, a V-shaped neckline, and a few lace cutouts. She layered high-waisted underwear underneath for extra coverage. The sheer embellishments stretched onto her ruffled maxi skirt, adorned with curved lace strips. From there, Stone slipped on black tights alongside peep-toe ankle-strap pumps. The fashion muse carried the brand’s Nano LV Biker Bag, just like other VIP guests, including Sophie Turner, Lisa, and Chloë Grace Moretz. The top-handle bag originally debuted on the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalk. Instead of lots of jewelry, Stone only accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Once the curtain closed on the runway show, she layered a knee-length wool coat overtop, also from — you guessed it — Louis Vuitton.

(+) Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images (+) WWD/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Since Fashion Month and award season are both over, this might be Stone’s last Louis Vuitton look for awhile. So, soak up all the outfit inspo while you await her next red carpet moment.