Last summer, butter yellow was everywhere — from the runways to nail art. One year later and the hype for the rich, creamy shade is still going strong. Just look at Kendall Jenner’s latest manicure. She’s the latest celebrity to take the trend for a spin on her nails. In a recent Instagram post, her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt (a.k.a. Nails by Zola) showed off Jenner’s new set: short, squoval-shaped nails painted a soft, pale yellow that feels minimal and fresh. While bold, bright shades — think neon green or hot pink — are still a great polish color choice for summer, butter yellow offers something different: it’s warm, wearable, and understated. It’s the perfect option for anyone curious about yellow but hesitant to commit to something that’s too over-the-top.

Jenner’s take on the trend is clean and simple, which is exactly what makes the manicure work. No shimmery finish, no gems or rhinestones — just a glossy coat that lets the color stand on its own. It’s the kind of look that works just as well on vacation as it does in the office, which may be why it’s still so popular. Hailey Bieber, Jenner’s close friend, also sported the shade earlier this summer.

With both Jenner and Bieber co-signing the shade, butter yellow may be sticking around longer than expected. And thanks to its neutral tone, it’s one of those rare summer shades that you can wear well into fall.