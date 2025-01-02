Step aside, Valentine’s Day. According to the celebrity set, New Year’s Eve is in the running for the most romantic day of the year. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud, and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne (to name a few couples) all tied the knot on the final day of the year. And, thanks to Chloë Grace Moretz, the romance continued hours after the ball dropped. In a quintessential “Happy New Year” Instagram post on Jan. 1, Moretz subtly confirmed her engagement to her longtime girlfriend, Kate Harrison. While it’s unclear when the proposal occurred, the couple showed off their matching engagement rings — presumably minutes after they said yes.

Within a collection of her favorite pics from 2024, Moretz surprised her 24.2 million followers with a close-up of a striking jewel on that finger. She even tagged her fiancé as the other hand in the beachside photo. "So thankful for what this year has brought. The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year,” Moretz captioned her post. As Moretz’s fingers intertwined with Harrison’s, all eyes went to pair’s similar round-cut diamonds in solitaire settings, according to Maxwell Stone, the creative director of UK jeweler, Steven Stone. “Crafted from yellow gold, Chloë’s ring boasts a sturdier design than Kate’s, with the stone set slightly higher, giving it a more pronounced, bold look,” Stone tells TZR. On the other hand, Harrison’s sparkler is set on a pavé band, which further accentuates it sparkle, he adds. “It also appears to be crafted from platinum, adding a touch of luxury and durability,” Stone says.

While the two center stones may look identical at first glance, Stone estimates Moretz’s diamond is 1.25 carats — slightly larger than Harrison’s single carat stone. “I’d estimate Chloë’s ring to be worth around $20,000, while Kate’s is likely valued at around $15,000,” Stone says.

@chloëgracemoretz

The pair’s proposal rumors first swirled in June, when Moretz flashed her left hand in another Instagram photo dump. But until now, the 27-year-old hasn’t addressed the gossip. In a November 2022 interview with The i Paper, she said, “I like to keep my private life private.” Moretz has honored this pledge since the couple first made things official in 2019. So, it’s no surprise that she waited until now to announce her engagement.

If their dazzling rings signal anything, it’s that Moretz and Harrison’s wedding attire will channel a timeless, art deco-inspired aesthetic. They’ll likely keep their nuptials private, but still keep an eye on Moretz’s IG for potential updates.