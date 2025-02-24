With the rise of the naked nail trend in constant competition with the ongoing move towards maximalist manicuress, one go-to nail style seems to have all but gone by the wayside — until the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, that is. Matching your mani to your outfit may have been considered “cheugy” in recent years, but the most influential stars walking the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet proved that coordinating is still so chic.

From Kaitlyn Dever’s mocha mousse nails to Ariana Grande’s cherry blossom-inspired French tips, the SAG Awards’ most memorable manis were directly inspired by their wearers’ glamorous gowns. For some, this was reflected simply in color while others — like Kerry Washington or Cynthia Erivo mirrored the material or even embellishments of their ensembles. The various different types of coordinated manis made it clear that going matchy-matchy can actually be a more subtle beauty statement than you’d think.

These color-coordinated nails also happen to make use of a few other major trends, like 3D embellishments, nude hues, and glazed donut finishes — all of which keeps their matchy effect from feeling dated. So if you’re due for a fresh new set soon, keep reading and get inspired for your own complementary mani.

Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matchy-matchy nails are nothing new for the Wicked star, who spent her entire press tour showing off one Elphaba-inpired mani after the next. For the SAG Awards, she went with flashes of silver to coordinate with her archival Alexander McQueen dress — with touches of green, of course.

Kerry Washington

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Just one day after debuting another coordinated nail set (metallic eggplant to match her NAACP Awards dress), Washington once again turned to Nin Peng to create a shimmering blush mani adorned with tiny pearls — a perfect match for her Giorgio Armani dress. She topped off the beauty look with monochromatic makeup, too.

Kaitlyn Dever

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The Apple Cider Vinegar star chose Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, not only for her sequin-covered Elie Saab gown, but her short and sweet nails, too.

Joey King

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Nail artist Thuy Nguyen created a mix-and-match mani for the A Family Affair actor, with some nails nude and others the same Robin’s Egg blue in her Miu Miu dress.

Ariana Grande

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Clearly, Grande is feeling florals for spring. First she wore a cherry blossom-adorned updo for Wicked’s Tokyo premiere, and for the SAG Awards she once again went with petal pink — this time incorporated into her ethereal dress and matching French mani.

Quinta Bronson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary star’s mani at first appears to be just another chic nude shade, but the shiny ivory hue is cleverly coordinated with her crocheted Dior gown.

Fran Drescher

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Drescher also opted for a subtly coordinated set of nails, choosing a sheer, glossy peachy-pink that matches the sheen of the SAG-AFTRA president’s silky suit.