Does it get more overtly romantic than Zendaya and Tom Holland’s most recent date night? Not only were the pair out in London for the opening performance of Holland’s new Romeo and Juliet production, but there’s something special about the early summer air — it just has a distinct energy. Accordingly, the couple leaned in to the loved-up themes of the evening with matching outfits, but it’s Zendaya’s black nails that really took it all to the next level. To say that she’s simply dressed in dark colors head-to-toe is an understatement. Really, it feels like the star is leaning into the drama of the night and embracing a gothic-noir aesthetic all over.

Photographers captured the couple leaving the The Duke of York's Theatre on May 23 following a press-exclusive production of the play. Holland looked like the consummate stage actor in his simple Prada sweater and tailored trousers, but even being in Zendaya’s proximity upped the excitement factor of his look. Her puff-sleeved gown, midnight-black except for the dusting of shimming silver crystals, is like a costume pulled from the set of Poor Things, complete with a lace-up corset and full, flowing skirt. It feels all the more vintage-inspired paired with her neat, low bun and wrap-around statement necklace.

The finishing touch, her glossy, reflective black nail polish, cements her commitment to the gothic-romance theme. Conventional wisdom might have many believe that summer should be dedicated to lighter, brighter colors, but black is a neutral — and it’s an undeniably chic choice as well as the ideal final component to her date-night look.

It’s hard to say for sure exactly which professional is behind the short, sleek manicure, but it’s likely Lisa Kon. Not only has the celebrity artist behind some of Zendaya’s nails for her most major occasions like the Oscars, Emmys, and assorted Fashion Weeks, but Kon is also responsible for Holland’s go-to manicures and pedicures, too. In fact, the pair often get their nails groomed together at the same time — couple goals, their fans agree.

Everything about Zendaya’s deliciously dramatic, buttoned-up look might feel antithetical to the summer season, but she just proved the ultimate point about bucking tradition and embracing your own personal style instead.