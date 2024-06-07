It’s not too often that Jennifer Aniston strays from her style signatures — the blonde highlights, the layered haircut, the sophisticated, simple manicures. On the rare occasion that she does skirt tradition and go for something a bit bolder, though, the move always pays off. On her new Variety magazine cover with Quinta Brunson, part of the publication’s acclaimed Actors On Actors interview segment, Aniston’s metallic nails are a strong step away from the more demure looks she usually gravitates toward. Rather than a milky nude-pink or a classic glossy black, this shade is a glittering reddish-purple mauve that’s rather eye-grabbing, but not so dramatic that it detracts from Aniston’s trademark casual glamour.

In the series of photos, Brunson and Aniston pose at a table all decked out for high tea, complete with champagne, finger sandwiches, and some very luxe-looking pastries. Aniston’s relatively new lob is styled in her favorite curved-under blowout, with a gentle side-part. Her makeup is a little smokier than usual, infused with the same shade of reddish-purple brown on her manicure — and the color coordination makes both elements pop. Aniston’s nails might be shellacked in the glittering metallic polish, but she stuck to a short, squared-off shape.

While this might be her most statement-making polish color in a while, credit must be given to Aniston. All through 2024, she’s steadily introduced new shades into her manicure repertoire, branching out from the reliable basics into an array of trending finishes and hues. Most recently, she covered the People Magazine 50th anniversary edition with bold brown nails that flip the script on what’s considered a “seasonal” shade for summer. Just before that, back in February, she took the stage at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards in a vampy shade of dark, retro red that added an undeniably sultry element to her little black dress.

The key to Aniston’s subtle shifts away from her usual wheelhouse is a slow incorporation of trending colors and finishes. Rather than just pop up on the red carpet with a set of elaborate nail art, she’s introducing new bits one by one — a touch of metallic polish here, an eye-grabbing shade there. At her current trajectory, though, the whole nail art thing isn’t totally out of the question by year’s end.