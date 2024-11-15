Your manicure can actually speak volumes about your personality or current mood. With that philosophy in mind, it seems that Jennifer Lopez is entering an even more glamorous era than ever. Normally, Jennifer Lopez sticks to a few minimalist styles, like lipgloss nails or French tips, but lately she’s been experimenting with more over-the-top designs. First she donned a “moonstone manicure” for the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles, and on Nov. 13th, she attended Elie Saab’s 45th anniversary show in Dubai wearing a set of crystal nails that left everyone mesmerized.

The star-studded fashion event (during which Halle Berry brought back her 2002 Oscar dress) was the ideal occasion for the Hustlers star to take a break from her usual demure nail styles and opt for a more statement-making look. According to JLo’s nail artist Tom Bachik, the actor and singer requested a “diamond mani” to complement her teal sequin-covered gown (by Elie Saab, of course) and he was more than happy to oblige. As for how he created the embellished effect, Bachik — who also executed her other recent precious gem-inspired mani — started by applying coffin-shaped extensions, then painted on Mia Secret Chrome Silver gel polish topped with his own soon-to-come chrome powder, metallic flakes, and finally some Swarovski crystals to get that unmatched sparkle.

Though a departure for Lopez, such maximalist mani styles have been becoming more and more mainstream of late — particularly at high fashion events like the one she was attending. In May, 3D nails took over the 2024 Met Gala, where celebs like Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X, and Karol G all sported similar gem-encrusted styles. And Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked press tour alone is enough to make anyone consider trying on a glamorously embellished set, particularly with holiday season around the corner.

Could JLo’s nails be a sign of her entering a new life chapter? Possibly, but she’ll likely come back her signature style every now and again (after all, nude nails are timeless). In the meantime, her new opulent nail era is one for the books — and we can’t wait to see where she’ll take it next.