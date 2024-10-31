Any time Hailey Bieber touches a trend, it turns to gold. Just two examples include her strawberry girl makeup and her glazed donut nails, but her latest look just might be her most sparkly yet — literally speaking. Just in time to close out spooky season, Bieber showed off a new manicure via Rhode’s Instagram and the amber cat eye effect feels so apropos not only for its cozy fall feels, but its subtle Halloween spirit.

As nails become more and more of a favorite form of beauty expression for celebs (and non-famous folks alike), they’ve become a staple of so many Halloween looks. Of course that doesn’t mean your nail art needs to be decked out in drips of blood or skeleton decals. There are so many ways to lean into the mysterious mood of the holiday without being so literal, and that’s exactly what makes Bieber’s end of October mani such a perfect pick.

Created by the beauty founder’s trusted nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, Bieber’s cat eye nails are the shade apple cider, amber fossils, and yes, actual cat eyes — all of which fit the theme this time of year. Of course the magnetic, velvet-like reflectiveness of this nail trend (which has won over other celebrities like Beyoncé, Adele, and Taylor Swift, to name just a few) and gives off an inherently mystical aura which only adds to the overall effect.

But Bieber’s honey-dipped nails weren’t the only notable thing in the image posted by her beauty brand on Halloween Eve. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that her manicured hands were holding what appears to be an unreleased new Peptide Lip Treatment scent. And because she’s previously teased launches through her beauty looks (like her upcoming fall lip case which matched her glossy Espresso lip). So what might the new launch be? Based on the mani alone — as well as Bieber’s penchant for sweets-inspired scents — maple syrup, cinnamon toast, and honey bun are all possible options. But who knows? Only time will tell.

Although you will have to wait a little longer to get your hands on whatever new product may match the Rhode founder’s cozy new nail set, it’s still the ideal time to try out your own amber cat eye manicure. It’s sweet yet spicy, warm yet mysterious — everything this time of year should be.