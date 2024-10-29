At this point, you’d have to be living under a rock to escape the fanfare around the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway’s hit musical Wicked. Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been around the world and back to promote the witchy, whimsical feature which hits theaters on Nov. 22nd (that includes an intimate drop-in at the Kardashians’ for a private screening). Post-wrap, the actors embarked on their epic press tour still so visually connected to their fictional characters, Glenda and Elphaba — which means a nonstop parade of pink and green looks. However, when Erivo hit the red carpet for her hosting duties at the 2024 CFDA Awards presented by Amazon Fashion in New York City, she strayed from her signature Emerald City hue and let her Wicked-inspired nails do all the talking.

Dressed in a chic black hooded gown (a custom creation by Gap’s Creative Director Zac Posen), Erivo still brought major Elphaba energy to the fashionable fete — with only the faintest smidge of green showing. Her multicolored 3D mani was a love letter to her latest role. In fact, the Tony-winning actor and singer has been giving a nod to Wicked through her nails for months now. With the help of celebrity nail artist Rose Hackle, Erivo has popped up everywhere from the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala with statement-making claws decorated with polishes from the OPI x Wicked Collection (obviously). Erivo was also recently named Global Brand Ambassador for the iconic nail brand, so the creative collaboration feels so apropos.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

While each set of nails for each specific event on the press tour keeps the same color story (mostly white, black, red, and yes, various shades of green), they’re all totally unique. For the CFDA Awards Erivo and Hackle settled on a squared-off stiletto shape (often called “coffin nails”) decked out in crystals and charms.

While the Harriet star was invited to present pillars of the fashion community like Daniel Roseberry, Michael Kors, Annie Leibovitz, Erykah Badu, and more with honorary statues, her eye-catching nails may just have stolen the entire show. Thankfully, even with less than a month left to Wicked’s premiere, there’s still plenty of time for more majorly witchy mani moments to come.