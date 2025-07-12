In my opinion, ponytails are a completely underrated hairstyle — it’s wearable and super versatile. They can be sleek and polished for a more glam look, high and bouncy for a sporty style, or tousled and casual for an effortless finish. Best of all, it’s a style that anyone can pull off, regardless of hair type or length. (Yes, even those with a bob can get in on the action.)

And it doesn’t have to be bland and boring, either. With a little creativity — whether it’s a braid, a twist, or a fun hair accessory — you can take your ponytail up a notch, creating an interesting style with fairly minimal effort. The hairstyle is also a practical choice: it keeps your hair off your face while still looking put-together, which is especially useful during the summer. To sum it up: the styling possibilities are truly endless. No longer reserved for bad hair days or gym sessions, ponytails have become a go-to look at high-profile events and on red carpets. Everyone from Margot Robbie to Zendaya have embraced the style, proving its range. If you’re interested in upgrading your ponytail game, here are some of our favorite celebrity ponytail hairstyle ideas that don’t slip into cheerleader or schoolgirl territory.

Tia Mowry

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

On her way to film a segment for The Today Show, actor Mowry pulled her sleek braids into an effortless mid-height ponytail.

Ariana Grande

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Earlier this year at the Golden Globes, actor and singer Grande walked down the red carpet with her dark blonde hair pulled into a ponytail with face-framing, side-swept baby bangs.

Margot Robbie

Remember the summer of Barbie? During the press tour, Robbie sported several ponytails, including this retro one created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. The high, glossy ponytail featured a ‘60s-inspired curl and side-parted bangs.

Zendaya

Stewart Cook/Getty Images

Zendaya attended a screening in January debuting a striking new look. Her hair was several shades darker than usual and pulled back into a ponytail that fell to her shoulder blades. The style also featured blunt bangs.

Kim Kardashian

Inspired by Chanel’s 1995 couture runway show, Kardashian worked with her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton to create a thigh-length, bow-adorned sleek ponytail.

Kerry Washington

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

For a Michael Kors dinner, actress Washington wore a low, curly ponytail which was complemented by a soft, pink lip and rich smoky eye.

Lucy Liu

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

For a film premiere, Liu stepped out with a sleek yet voluminous low ponytail. Her hair was parted to the side, and the ponytail sat just above the nape of her neck. It was finished off with a wrap of hair around the base to create a seamless look.

Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian is proof that you don’t need long hair for a ponytail. The reality star opted for a high half-ponytail, featuring tucked-under ends and a face-framing tendril.

Alicia Keys

Keys worked with hairstylist Lacy Redway to style her curls into a high ponytail accented with two delicate pearls for a subtle touch of glamour.

Hailey Bieber

At Doja Cat’s masquerade birthday party back in 2022, Bieber opted for a soft, understated look, wearing a sleek half-ponytail paired with dewy, glowing skin.