Alicia Keys’ beauty looks always feel fresh — whether she’s baring her glowing makeup-free skin or getting creative with her hairstyles. And in terms of the latter, she’s already provided so many inspiring ideas you can try on your own. From rhinestone-studded, slicked-back buns to beaded braids, Keys seems to love a good hair accessory, and the latest example is one that’s super simple to recreate. At Amazon’s upfront earlier this week, the singer and Keys Soulcare founder wore her natural curls in a bouncy ponytail adorned with two dainty pearls to match her corseted blouse.

The pony was was work of Keys’ go-to hairstylist, Lacy Redway, who has also created many other memorable styles as of late, including Tyla’s tousled micro bob at the Met Gala and Julia Fox’s sculptural updo for an InStyle shoot. Redway’s more editorial looks (like the gold leaf flecked buns at Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2024 show or over-the-top extensions and spit curls for The Blonds) are more aspirational styles, but there’s elements of her A-list and runway creations that you can pull from to make your own. And Keys’ sweetly decorated ponytail is a perfect example. In fact, you can achieve it in just a few easy steps.

Pearls have been trending for a few years now and are no longer synonymous with Stepford wives and twin sweater sets — and Keys’ head-to-toe look from the Amazon event is one of the many ways to wear the gemstone. Because they’re back in a big way, finding a pearl hair pin or ponytail holder is simple (and yet it’s probably the most difficult part of getting this hairstyle). Once you’ve picked out your preferred piece, simply tie or affix it to your high pony, pulling out a few face-framing pieces.

If you want bring out your natural texture like Keys, include a defining curl cream into your styling routine. For those who have naturally straight hair, prep your strands with a primer, then go in with a one-inch curling iron in small sections. Gently brush out your waves with your fingers before forming your ponytail and following the aforementioned steps. Give it all-day (or night) hold with a spritz of hairspray to finish. Extra credit (and the most Keys-like effect) if you pair your pony with a matching pearl-studded top.