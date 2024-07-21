Whenever the summer weather reaches its peak, styling your hair usually means throwing it up into a ponytail or bun to make completing your daily tasks less hot and stressful. Using your tired, go-to scrunchie, claw clip, or the hair tie you found at the bottom of your purse often feels like the easiest way to avoid frizziness from the humidity or to escape the feeling of strands sticking to the nape of your neck. However, if you’re looking to switch it up and get more creative, there are tons cute summer hair accessories on the market. The best options are practical and functional, yet still elevate your outfit and update your beauty look.

Struggling to find inspiration? TZR editors have compiled a list of their favorite summer hair accessories that you can shop now. Plus, there are choices for all hair types and needs. If your personal style is more beachy, Emi Jay has the most adorable clips that look just like plumeria flowers. Tired of the the claw clip trend? Using a french hair pin creates the most chic yet effortless updo. For the natural hair girlies, a jumbo scrunchie is the best way to accessorize a slicked-back bun or a pineapple style.

Keep reading for the best hair accessories to wear this summer.

Slip Skinny Scrunchies $16 $12 See On Slip “If I don't have one of these silk scrunchies on my wrist or in my bag at all times, there's something wrong. My hair is bleached and super fragile, so normal hair ties often lead to breakage or weird creases. These silk skinny scrunchies are super gentle yet elastic enough to hold my hair up whether I'm opting for a low pony, super-high pony or braid – plus, they'll even stay in place through a sweaty workout.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty editor, lifestyle, BDG

Good Squish Luna Luna Marionette $64 $46 See On Good Squish "I'm obsessed with these scrunchies made from various deadstock fabrics because they come in an array of colors and patterns that truly elevate any outfit. Last summer I wore the white and navy ones a ton, so this year, I'm looking to add this whimsical polka dot one to my collection. Most of the brand's scrunchies are cotton so they're super easy to wash, which comes in handy when your hair gets sweaty in the heat." – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Emi Jay Super Bloom Clip $15 See On Emi Jay "What can I say? I love an on-theme seasonal moment. Even if a beach day isn't on my calendar for a while, I can channel the tropical coastal energy with this adorable plumeria flower piece — the perfect summer trade-in for my usual claw clips and combs. It's extremely durable and surprisingly strong. I can't quite get all of my hair in there, but it's a fun way to pull back the top portion or add a little extra flair to a bun." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Rouje Fee Scarf Shell $55 See On Rouje "I'm heading on vacation to Croatia, where I'll spend a week on a ship navigating the Adriatic. I want to look every bit the European starlet, while also keeping my wayward bangs and hair out of my face as I take in the views, so all manner of vintage-inspired head scarves will be packed. They elevate an outfit instantly, adding some glam charm to an otherwise basic ensemble – even jean shorts and a tank." – Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

ASOS Design Wide Jersey Headband $10 See On ASOS “While I love wearing my hair down, the summer heat calls for keeping it off my face to stay comfy and cool. A wide jersey headband is this season's perfect solution. This '60s mod look is making a comeback, spotted on every It-girl, and effortlessly keeps hair in place. A $10 accessory that upgrades your entire vibe? Done!” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Kitsch Eco-Friendly Jumbo Open Shape Claw Clip $12 See On Kitsch “I hoard claw clips – there's no easier way to look instantly put together in less than five seconds. My hair is thick, however, so it can be tough to find a claw clips that holds all of my hair in one place while still looking chic. This one from chic is the perfect size for holding all of my hair, and I love the tortoiseshell finish and sleek angular shape. It's perfect for keeping my hair out of my face for no-makeup days, but I'd feel just as comfortable wearing it on a night out.” – Xue

Kristin Ess French Pin $10 $8 See On Amazon "After my tried-and-true claw clips broke one too many times (thanks to my incredibly thick hair), I decided to explore other options. I picked up these Kristin Ess French hair pins at my closest Target, and after watching a few YouTube tutorials, I fell in love. Not only are they a more comfortable route than claw clips or hair ties, but they scream quiet luxury in a way that my rusty clips just couldn't. Plus, Ess is the celebrity hairstylist to Jenna Dewan, Lucy Hale, and Lili Reinhart, so I knew I could trust the quality and durability of these French pins." – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Free People Chiffon Jumbo Scrunchie $18 See On Free People “My go-to summer hairstyle has been a slicked back bun with one of the Free People Chiffon Jumbo Scrunchies. It adds something cute to an otherwise plain updo. I consistently have those moments where I look in the mirror whilst wearing a sleek bun and feel like my head is shaped weird or it looks like my hair has disappeared, but this putting on this adorable accessory makes me feel more confident because it compliments the hairstyle and my head shape while serving as a fun addition to my outfit. Plus, I love wearing these on days where I pineapple my curls. I have the scrunchie in a few different colors, and I plan on grabbing more.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, TZR

Camila Paris Camila Paris CP3329 French Hair Side Combs $17 See On Amazon "You know how your hair always seems to look best when it's pushed back with your sunglasses? These comfortable, non-tugging combs offer that exact same effect while also adding a bit of vintage charm. There are a million different ways to wear them, but my favorite is to using the combs to secure the front quarter of hair on either side of my part, pushing them forward for a bit of extra volume." – Ross