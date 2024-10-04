There’s always something going on in Tia Mowry’s world, whether it’s a work project, a family celebration, or simply a fun night out with friends. This week, though, is a particularly big one for the beloved actor-lifestyle guru. On Oct. 4, her new television series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, premieres on the WeTV network, and she’s pulling out all the aesthetic stops in celebration of its debut. Her usual outfit-hair-makeup curations are always on-point no matter how mundane her activity, so you know this particular promotional tour called for her best-ever looks. Mowry’s braids ponytail, spotted as she stopped by NBC’s The Today Show to film an interview segment on Oct. 2, is a stunning complement to her black sweater-skirt combination — a cozy, chic fall aesthetic from head to toe.

Mowry has been wearing the sleek, protective updo on many of her speaking engagements promoting the new show, including a special interview with the AMC network. It’s clear why she chose this particular style for such a major string of events. Not only are the thick, side-twisted braids one of her signature looks, but pulling them back into a mid-height ponytail adds an autumnal, preppy energy — especially when paired with her three-quarter sleeve sweater.

(+) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The braids themselves are thick, glossy, and very long, falling past her elbows in carefully woven plaits. While the top portion of her hair is just slicked down and tightened, it’s the sides that feature the start if each braid — and that adds even more intricacy to the hairstyle. As a delicate and ideal finishing touch, two tendrils of baby hair were curled right at each of her ears, where they blend in with her wide gold hoops. Mowry’s look is partly business-focused as she promotes the series, but is still full of her signature trendy charm.

In the new show, Mowry chronicles her journey through divorce, motherhood, and the entertainment industry with unflinching honesty, but plenty of humor at the same time. “This show is all about embracing change, and my hope is to show that it’s okay to evolve and grow — all while making you laugh along the way,” she shared on Instagram.

Plus, if the teaser trailers are any indication, her confessional interview hairstyles cannot be missed.