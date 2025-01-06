If you pretty much only wear ponytails on gym days, the most trendsetting celebrities just might convince you they’re just as fitting for formal occasions — especially with the help of a few glamorous upgrades. From Audrey Hepburn’s ‘50s-era pert pony to Cher’s waist-length version from the ‘70s, stars have been proving that the tried-and-true updo can be oh-so elegant for decades. That’s probably why it continues to be a staple of awards show glam. So of course there were plenty of pretty ponytails on display at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The annual event tends to be just slightly less dressed up than the Academy Awards, so it’s the perfect venue for beauty icons like Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande to go for the swingy, upswept style. That said, a simple pony just wouldn’t do for an elegant affair like this, so every version had its own subtle details that set it apart, whether with dramatic length (thanks to some serious extensions), sparkling accessories, or a sweet set of baby bangs. Basically, there was a little something for everyone.

Consider the following list of this year’s best Golden Globes ponytails your cue to try the look for the next dressy date night, wedding, or cocktail party on your calendar.

Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Wicked star and Golden Globe nominee has frequently cited Aubrey Heburn as a major source of beauty inspiration, and her newly dyed dark suede blonde ponytail with side-swept baby bangs truly felt like an homage to the iconic actor.

Nicole Kidman

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

This Babygirl also looked to the past for her ponytail inspo. Her voluminous, cascading blonde updo felt like a modern take on Brigitte Bardot’s trademark hairstyle.

Kerry Washington

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Leave it to the Six Triple Eight star to put a modern twist on the style. With the help of stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, a few extensions, and Pattern haircare products, Washington’s long, loose ponytail was totally unexpected yet extremely elegant.

Margaret Qualley

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

With her dark brunette, nearly waist-length, wavy ponytail, it appeared that the The Substance star took a page from Priscilla Presley’s hairstyles. The addition of a dainty diamond headband made it feel even more dressed-up for the occasion.

Kirsten Dunst

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Half ponytails, like the one the Civil War actor wore on the red carpet were also represented at the Golden Globes. With her top section swept back into a barrette and a few face-framing pieces left loose, her hairstyle felt totally effortless — which is so on-brand for the blonde beauty.