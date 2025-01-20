Since she first stole the spotlight as a preteen actor on Disney’s Shake It Up 15 years ago, Zendaya has always been one to watch. As time has gone by, her star has steadily been rising to this very day, when she’s established herself as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents. Throughout it all, she’s proven that it’s not just her acting (or singing, or dancing) chops that have made her so beloved and so inspirational — but also her style. In particular, the Challengers star has always used her hair as a form of creative expression, and her she’s taken many red carpet opportunities so show the world the beauty of traditionally Black hairstyles.

Some of Zendaya’s best looks involve locs and braids, both of which have a long and rich cultural history. That’s exactly what makes the Dune: Part Two’s glam choices so important. And over time, she’s encouraged other Black women to embrace such styles as well.

It’s obvious that Zendaya relishes in switching up her hairstyles on the regular, going from hip-length extensions to bowl cut wigs within days just to help her embody a specific mood. So although she definitely has a place in her heart for those quintessential Black styles, she’ll pretty much try anything once. And that’s exactly what makes her a standout wherever she goes. To prove how consistent she’s been as a hair heroine, we’ve done the impossible and selected 10 of her best looks throughout the course of her career — and given how she’s already kicked off 2025, there will be plenty more where these came from.

2014

The Replay singer attended the 2014 American Music Awards sporting fluffy, ultra voluminous waves cascading down to her waist. Their zig-zag pattern gave the look a unique texture that made her a total standout.

2015

When Zendaya wore locs to the 2015 Academy Awards, it sparked a major discussion about the stereotypes often associated with Black hairstyles. Thankfully, she’s always stuck to her guns and continued to challenge this idea with her hair looks through the years.

2016

With her mushroom-y bob at the 2016 Met Gala, Zendaya proved just how transformational hair can be and created one of her first major editorial moments.

2017

The OA actor channeled civil rights activist Angela Davis with her Afro at the InStyle Awards. The hairstyle was a powerful pairing with her sheer, tiered gown. She shared on Instagram the inspiration behind the look was her aunts, along with Davis.

2019

Zendaya attended the Queen & Slim premiere in a romantic braided ponytail. With its wispy, wavy texture and loose ends, it gave her look an effortless feel.

2020

The Euphoria star’s hip-length box braids at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards is still one of her most memorable styles to date — especially combined with her hot pink Tom Ford set.

2021

During the Dune press tour, Zendaya ramped up her high fashion looks even more, which included some creative hairstyles like this intricate twisted updo.

2022

Of course the actor occasionally embraces a classically glam moment, like the time she wore voluminous brushed out waves with a black satin ribbon at the 2022 Emmys.

2023

Zendaya was one of the main celebrities to really bring back the bob in 2023, and a year later everyone followed her lead with similarly shorter styles.

2024

The entire Challengers press tour was filled with major fashion and glam moments, but this blonde ponytail with bangs stood out among the other hairstyles.

2025

The Dune: Part Two star’s Dorothy Dandridge-inspired Old Hollywood waves were almost as show-stealing as her new diamond engagement ring was as she stepped onto the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.