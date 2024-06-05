When iconic designer Michael Kors throws a fashion event, you can always expect the most stylish of stars to be in attendance. So of course when he celebrated the opening of his new Rodeo Drive storefront with a dinner at Los Angeles institution Canter’s Deli, celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, Marisa Tomei, Mindy Kaling, and Kerry Washington all showed up looking chic as expected. In fact, Washington also provided a ton of beauty inspiration via her voluminous low ponytail — a glamorous option for those looking for easy natural hairstyles to try this summer.

A quick look back at Washington’s beauty evolution will show you that she’s someone who loves expressing herself via hair. Whereas certain celebrities stick with the same cut and color for decades, she is always game to switch things up — from banged bobs to choppy pixie cuts. Each new event and each fashion she chooses presents an opportunity to get creative with her hair look, and for the Micheal Kors dinner, her preferred vibe was one of modern romance. The Unprisoned star’s curly pony was a perfect complement to her brown lace dress and belted sequin cardigan as well as her soft makeup and signature smoky eye.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Washington’s latest hairstyle beautifully highlights her natural curls, but low ponytails are a trending style all hair types can try. In fact, they were all over the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 runways. Balmain’s show included a braided variation, and Giambattista Valli’s version was more windswept and wavy — especially in comparison to Victoria Beckham’s shiny, side-parted ponies.

The juxtaposition of Washington’s style’s sleek center part and voluminous pony is what makes it a standout, and it’s specifically ideal for summer because of its ease and versatility. Wear during the daytime with your little white dresses or shorts/boots combo, or for more dressed-up occasions like your next date night or summer wedding. Basically anytime you want to channel the cool romantic effect Washington expertly achieved, a low curly ponytail is the look to try.