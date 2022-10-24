The temptation to try something totally new and never-before-seen for a big event is real — especially when you know plenty of photos will be taken. In Hailey Bieber’s case, she has more than just immortalization via Instagram grid to contend with, knowing that every look she wears will be documented by the always-watchful paparazzi. But Bieber just proved that refreshing a go-to hairstyle can be just as effective as a completely new look. Hailey Bieber’s half-ponytail at Doja Cat’s masquerade birthday party is one fans have seen before (kind of), but her fresh take on the staple style — not to mention the perfectly-complementary makeup and ensemble — prove the power of revamp over reinvention.

Bieber’s sultry look was actually part of a matching besties costume with Kendall Jenner, her lifelong partner in crime. While both models wore lacy, racy black lingerie topped with baroque masquerade face-coverings, that’s where the similarities ended. Their hair and makeup choices stood in stark contrast, though each was highly representative of the women’s personal beauty philosophies. Where Jenner opted for a center-parted, slicked-down bun with bright blush and bold red lipstick, Bieber went more demure with her half-ponytail and minimal makeup with a dewy, vaguely glistening finish. Two sides of the same coin, they both looked incredible that evening.

For the big celebration, Bieber turned to a crack team of hair and makeup professionals beloved by her fellow A-listers. Celebrity hairstylist Amanda Lee, who works with stars like Maude Apatow, pulled Bieber’s silky brunette hair into a sleek half-ponytail, tight and smooth along the scalp before blooming into a voluminous, cascading blowout. Really, upon closer inspection, Lee’s creation seems to be more like a quarter-ponytail than a half — look where the gathered hair begins on Bieber’s crown. This by having a 75-25 split between hair down and hair up, the entire thing looks more voluminous, full, and bouncy. It’s absolutely brilliant.

On the cosmetic front, Bieber turned to celebrity makeup artist Leah Darcy, who also happens to be one of Lori Harvey’s go-to glam gurus. Darcy is perfectly on her clients’ aesthetic wave lengths, and Bieber even did her makeup recently — and it actually looks pretty damn professional. For the costume party, Darcy gave Bieber illuminating soft eggshell eyeshadow with a gentle cat-eye flick. Of course, Bieber followed up with her signature lip liner look, applied with ruby red-manicured hands.

It’s the perfect combination of simple and sultry — the Bieber aesthetic to a tee.