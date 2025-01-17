It’s official: Ponytails aren’t just for the gym anymore. Over the last few years, more and more celebrities have endorsed the style for more formal occasions — albeit a little glammed up. From sleek and straight to pumped up with volume, there isn’t just one way to do the grown-up take on this updo that’s been dominating recent red carpets. The latest example? Lucy Liu’s low ponytail from the Presence premiere in New York. And it just so happens that the look is so easy to recreate if you keep in mind a few distinct details.

In support of her new role in the Steven Soderbergh-directed thriller, Liu stepped out at AMC Lincoln Square on Jan.16th in a black tulle halter neck gown by Zuhair Murad. As for her glam, the Kill Bill star opted for something equally romantic: A soft, petal-colored lipstick with matching just-flushed cheeks and of course her bouncy ponytail. The style featured a side part with Liu’s front sections smoothed (but not intensely sticked) on either side of her head and tons of volume within the loose hair secured just above the nape of her neck. And for the most seamless finish, a section of hair was wrapped around the base, disguising any sign of a hair tie.

Though decidedly more formal than the ponies you probably wear on your dressed down days (running errands, taking a stroll, etc), this updo still feels unfussy — which suits the Charlie’s Angels star’s cool, modern style perfectly. In fact, she also paired a ponytail with a gold Marchesa gown for the premiere of Red One back in November. It’s the ideal combination of polish and ease.

Liu follows the leads of A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya who have recently donned more sophisticated variations of the otherwise simple updo. Pretty ponytails were also the biggest hair trend at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, giving the classic Old Hollywood waves and even the most recently trending ‘90s prom updo a run for their money. Perhaps the aforementioned stars like the look because it’s a little more timeless and can help make formal looks feel less buttoned-up while still giving the glamour fans want to see on a red carpet.

What’s certain is that ponytails — including those of the dressy variety — are an extremely versatile look, so you can try Liu’s exact style for your next coffee date or something a little more elegant. It just works.