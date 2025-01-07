If the 2025 Golden Globe Awards didn’t already convince you that the dressed-up ponytail should be your next formal occasion hairstyle, Zendaya’s most recent look just might be the push you needed. The Dune: Part Two star has arguably been the most newsworthy celebrity over the last 48 hours — thanks to the appearance of her hard-to-miss new sparkler on that finger — but when she showed up for a screening of Challengers alongside director Luca Guadagnino on Jan. 6th, her freshly updated hair was almost just as buzzed about as her cushion cut diamond ring (and yes, she was still wearing it).

Just one day prior, Zendaya turned heads on the Globes red carpet with her curled faux bob, the creation of hairstylist Coree Moreno, who used chestnut and chocolate clip-in extensions for volume and to achieve the deep, warm winter hue. That said, her appearance at Monday’s For Your Consideration screening made for quite the dramatic transformation. Not only was her hair several shades darker, but significantly longer, with her mid-height ponytail falling down to her shoulder blades. The new style also included a set of blunt, lash-grazing bangs and a few loose tendrils in front, both of which framed her face so differently than her recent Old Hollywood-inspired curls.

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The fashion and beauty icon that she is, Zendaya’s looks are always well thought-out from head-to-toe. So whereas her Globes aesthetic was all about channeling Dorothy Dandridge, Diahann Carroll, and Eartha Kitt, her latest was all Y2K supermodel vibes — from her hair to her vintage Dior by John Galliano leather jacket and tiered mini skirt.

Given how often the Euphoria star tends to change up her hair, you may not want to get too used to her darker brunette color and bangs. In fact, this may be another case of clever clip-ons (a favorite celeb beauty trick). On the other hand, so many A-listers have been keeping up with their fringed looks lately — from Jennifer Lawrence to Keke Palmer and beyond — so the trend is poised to stick around for a while. But whether or not Zandaya will be wearing her new bangs for the rest of awards season, you can bet she’s going to be serving some major hair moment or another, and as usual, we will be taking notes.