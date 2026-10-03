Perhaps it’s because I’m a bit of a matchy-matchy type in general (I still can’t bring myself to carry a brown bag with black shoes), but I’ve always had an affinity for matching nails and lipstick. There’s a reason so many of Revlon’s iconic hues — like Cherries in the Snow and Revlon Red — are available as both satin bullets and nail lacquers: Wearing the same color on your lips and fingertips is a shortcut to looking elegant and put together. And no one knows the power of matching your nails to your makeup better than celebrities.

In recent months, one hue in particular has consistently popped up at premieres and glitzy parties: Red. The crimson pout Dakota Johnson wore to the New York City premiere of her film, Verity, nearly broke the internet; her co-star Anne Hathaway had a similar red-on-red moment just weeks earlier. Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt paired a bordeaux mani with a bordeaux lip earlier this year, while Julia Garner went red-for-red at the 2026 Video Music Awards.

But rouge hues aren’t the only option. Stars like Marsai Martin and Kerry Washington have demonstrated the beauty of brown makeup and manis, and Florence Pugh made a compelling case for an all-peach look. Cardi B and Ji-Young Yoo took bold approaches in fun colors (purple and frosty aquamarine, respectively), while Alysa Liu paired her black nails with a black smoky eye.

Scroll on for some of the standout celebrity matching nails and makeup looks.

Dakota Johnson

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For the New York City premiere of her film Verity, Johnson paired an angelic white Calvin Klein two-piece set with vampy red lips and nails, courtesy of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and manicurist Ashlie Johnson.

Florence Pugh

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Did you know Pugh invented pastels? At least it felt that way at the 2026 Emmy Awards, where the actor, working with makeup artist Alex Babsky, wore peach lips, lids, cheeks, and nails to complement her lilac Vivienne Westwood gown.

Anne Hathaway

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Speaking of lilac gowns and red lips with red nails, Hathaway opted for all of the above at BVLGARI’s "Serpenti Infinito" Celebration party.

Cardi B

When Cardi B does a trend, she does it big, and “matching nails and makeup” is no exception. For Vogue World Milan, celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle gave the star a vibrant, neon purple manicure — which makeup artist Erika La Pearl paired with shimmering purple eyeshadow.

Marsai Martin

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At the 2026 Oscars, Martin went brown on brown on brown. Makeup artist Diana Shin gave the Black-ish star a warm mocha makeup look, while manicurist Eri Ishizu painted her fingertips with swirling chocolate nail art.

Jennifer Lopez

Consider a matching fingernails and blush moment for a subtler approach to the trend. That’s what Lopez did, pairing her “gloss peachy blush” nails by manicurist Tom Bachick with, well, glossy peachy blush by makeup artist Ernesto Casillas.

Emily Blunt

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Channeling her inner Emily Charlton, Blunt attended the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 with a rich red manicure — the handiwork of celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec — and a matching dark red lip by makeup artist Jenn Streicher.

Alysa Liu

A black smoky eye and black manicure might be the most punk rock way to wear the look. Celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein created Liu’s “night sky” nails, while the diffused lids were the handiwork of makeup artist Allan Avendaño.

Julia Garner

Goldstein also gave Garner this cherry red manicure for the 2026 VMAs. They were the perfect tone-on-tone match to her bright red lips (painted by MUA Misha).

Kerry Washington

For the opening of the Lucas Museum, Washington wore one of the trendiest fall 2026 nail colors — chocolate brown — with brown lids and a bronzy base. The manicure was by celebrity nail artist Sreynin Peng, while Adam Burrell did the makeup.

Ji-Young Yoo

Who says you have to stick to reds, pinks, and browns? K-Pop Demon Hunters star Yoo matched her 3D metallic nail art by Tammy Nguyen with metallic lids by Avendaño. The resulting look is futuristic and so much fun.