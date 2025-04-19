The matchy-matchy look — think coordinating your nail to your dress or wearing accessories in the same shade as your ensemble — can be pretty polarizing. To some, it’s classic. To others, it’s cheugy and predictable. But one of the newest ways to coordinate with color is taking the celebrity set by storm, and it offers enough room for variation that everyone will want to try it. Monochromatic makeup has never been more trendy, and it’s probably because your favorite A-listers have proven there’s no one set way to do it. From Jenna Ortega’s all-maroon makeup to Hailey Bieber’s super simple “plum girl” look, the biggest beauty trendsetters are putting their own spin on the harmonious makeup style to make it suitable for casual occasions and glamorous events alike.

So why are you seeing monochromatic makeup on so many celebrities of late? “I think they love it because generally it’s a softer look,” celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis (who created Ortega’s aforementioned look) tells TZR. “It gives a sense of uniformity and softness with an overall focus on the all make up as one and not a single feature like a bold lip or smoky eyes.” That said, bolder beauties — including the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star — have been known to turn it up a notch. A perfect example is Margot Robbie’s orange makeup from a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood press event in 2019. Tangerine tones aren’t always thought of as the most wearable, but makeup artist Pati Dubroff chose a variety of shades for the actor’s eyes, lips, and cheeks for an effect that was soft but statement-making at the same time. To this day, it remains a memorable makeup moment.

But if orange just isn’t your color, don’t worry. Inglessis explains that the most popular way to wear monochromatic makeup is a lot more subtle. “Most likely you would use earth tones or peach/pink,” she says. And recreating it can be so simple. “Start with a cream product that can be a cheek/ lip combo, then stain the lip with a similar color,” she suggests. “Blend softly and don’t be scared to use your fingers to dab the same color from lips to cheeks, form cheeks to eyes! Stay on neutral palette, like peachy/caramel or berry if you are little more adventurous.”

Need some more visual inspo? Keep reading to see some of the best monochromatic makeup moments on the famous faces that brought them to life.

Keke Palmer

Palmer’s go-to makeup artist Kenya Alexis has given the One of Them Days star monochromatic makeup looks a time or two, even tying her current copper hair color into the mix for the most harmonious effect.

Dua Lipa

Lipa loves wearing one color on eyes, lips, and cheeks, whether it be terracottas or rosy tones. And the fact that one of her makeup artists, Katie Jane Hughes, has her own brand of matte, multitasking sticks makes the singer’s looks easy to recreate.

Selena Gomez

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez went the monochrome route for a date night last month. Her brown-toned makeup even matched her outfit, with a sheer top, leather jacket, belt, and shoes all in complementary shades.

Elizabeth Olsen

Proof that all monochromatic makeup looks don’t have to feel matchy, Dubroff played with shades of pink and plum when painting Olsen for the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards and the effect was anything but cheugy.

Jenna Ortega

At the SXSW screening of Death of a Unicorn, Inglessis was inspired by Ortega’s burgundy shirt and tie when going her makeup. As an unpredictable twist, she added a jolt of color by way of blue mascara to break up the monochromatic look.

Zoë Kravitz

Choosing earth tones, like Nina Park did on Kravitz, is one way to make matchy makeup feel so user friendly. Here, the Blink Twice director wore it to a movie screening as part of a glamorous head-to-toe look, but it can also be dressed down for daily wear.

Hailey Bieber

Leave it to Bieber to make putting on makeup always feel fun, easy, and approachable. Enter her latest Pocket Blush shade, Plum, which she used all over for the simplest (and fastest) monochromatic look.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The ballerina-inspired blush shade of Taylor-Joy’s dress at the 2025 Golden Globe awards likely inspired the colors her makeup artist Georgie Eisdell chose for the actor’s eyelids, lips, and cheeks — creating the softest effect from head to toe.

Halle Berry

When Berry recreated her iconic Oscars look at Elie Saab World late last year, her makeup artist Hung Vanngo took the opportunity to tie the reddish brown tones of her dress into her glam.

Margot Robbie

Robbie’s peachy-tangerine makeup (and matching mani!) was so unexpected for the star, yet hinted at her commitment to one color (ahem, Barbie pink) that was to come.