Some films are instantly quotable, and The Devil Wears Prada is indisputably on that list. “By all means, move at a glacial pace, you know how much that thrills me;” “Are you wearing the —” “The Chanel boots? Yeah, I am.;” “That’s all.;” the list goes on. Perhaps the most famous of these many memorable phrases was uttered by iconic editor-in-chief (and eponymous devil) Miranda Priestly during an underwhelming edit meeting: “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” Star Emily Blunt paid homage to the legendary line on her nails for the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, held April 20 in New York City.

Created by Blunt’s longtime manicurist Julie Kandalec, the rich red set featured subtle floral accents on four fingers. Kandalec used essie products to create the glossy, glamorous manicure — and, in her Instagram caption, provided a step-by-step on how she achieved the look. After prepping the nails, she applied one coat of Gala-Vanting to Blunt’s bare nails, allowed it to try, then went in with top coat. She added extra drops of top coat where she wanted to affix the pearls and gems, immediately dropped the gem, then added five flat-back pearls around it before locking everything in with more top coat and wrapping up with the Apricot Cuticle Oil.

The nails provided a chic pop of color against Blunt’s diaphanous, cream-colored Schiaparelli Couture gown. The rest of the glam consisted of a sleek, slicked-back bun, styled by Laini Reeves, and airbrushed skin with a bold red statement lip, courtesy of makeup artist Jenn Streicher and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

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Blunt wasn’t the only TDWP cast member to lean into the film’s iconic red for the big night; both Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep wore gowns in shades of rouge, by Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, respectively.