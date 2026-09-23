The word “trend” gets thrown around a lot in the beauty space, often applied to pretty much anything that’s popped up thrice within a few months. But at the risk of sounding like The Girl Who Cried Craze: Everyone is doing monochrome beauty right now. I’m talking eyeshadow that matches their gowns, nails that match their lips, full faces of peach or rose, or some combo of the above. The latest celeb to get in on the one color fun? Cardi B, who sauntered down the Vogue World runway in shimmering purple eyeshadow with matching purple nails.

For the Sept. 22 event, held at Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the rapper walked in a Versace gown printed with Vogue magazine covers (pulled from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection). She paired the pop-art dress with a fluffy, flowing mane that was equal parts supermodel and Italian cinema star, the handiwork of hairstylist Tokyo Stylez. For makeup, artist Erika La Perla created a vibrant look anchored by sparkling, glittery purple lids — eyeshadow that complemented not only the bright violet hues of the gown, but also the star’s neon grape stiletto manicure.

The set came courtesy of manicurist Coca Michelle, who posted on her Instagram stories that more details were to come (presumably including the name of the specific polish she used). She had shared one detail by the time of publication, however: “To get deep shades to look brighter, I paint a white coat under the color as a base.”

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

One element of Cardi’s look that was particularly noteworthy was the hue in question: Purple. After the lilac and lavender domination at the Emmy Awards, could a violet era be upon us? I’ll give it a few more outings before issuing a Trend Alert, but I’ll certainly be keeping an eye out.