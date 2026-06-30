As much as Kerry Washington loves to experiment with her beauty — and she is a total chameleon— I would argue that there’s a strong through-thread throughout all of her looks: Elegance. Whether her hair is straight or curly, her manicure bold or subtle, she has a unique way of making even the trendiest styles somehow look timeless — think velvety, ice princess nails, peppy summer pigtails, and, most recently, the bouncy silk press and bright pink Barbie brush she wore for an appearance on ABC’s The View.

To discuss her role in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of The Whoopi Monologues, Washington stopped by the talk show in a spaghetti-strapped Tory Burch dress with mirror accents. To complement the '70s vibes of the ensemble, hairstylist Nai’Vasha gave the star waist-grazing, center-parted strands. While the style was definitely sleek, it still had plenty of body and movement — consider it situated somewhere between the classic silk press and the popular brushed-out blowout on the “Straight Natural Spectrum.” (Probably closer to the “silk press” end.)

For makeup, artist Karoline Karakeosian gave the star one of the trendiest blush looks of the moment: Bright pink and Barbie-esque, swept up to the temples and just under the eyes. The bold approach to blush is having a major moment in Hollywood and on social feeds, spurred by artists and stars like Esther Edeme and Olandria Carthen. Washington’s flushed cheeks popped against frosted lids, long lashes, and neutral-mauve lips.

The trendy moments went beyond the hair and makeup, too. On her long, oval-shaped nails, Washington appeared to be wearing a gleaming, frosty coat of chrome over a neutral polish base —which manicurist Svitlana Motyl told TZR is one of the hottest nail looks for summer 2026.