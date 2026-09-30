In the latest installment in the Colleen Hooververse, Verity, Dakota Johnson plays a writer tasked with finishing a book series started by Verity Crawford, a bestselling author played by Anne Hathaway — and while I haven’t read the book, I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that the film will do something with the duo’s similarities. While they don’t necessarily look alike, there are some undeniable commonalities between the two: They’re statuesque, they’re brunettes, and they know the power of a matching red lip and red nail moment.

At the Verity premiere, held Sept. 29 in New York City, Johnson hit the red carpet in a rich, vampy crimson lip, courtesy of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell (whose IG comments are filled with requests to name the shade). The ruby pout popped against the star’s beaded-white Calvin Klein two-piece set, styled by Kate Young. It also paired perfectly with her manicure: A bright red set by nail artist Ashlie Johnson.

The matchy-matchy look was very similar to one worn by Hathaway earlier this month. For BVLGARI’s "Serpenti Infinito" Celebration party, the Devil Wears Prada 2 star stepped out with a lighter, neutral red lip and deeper, crimson nails. (So kind of the inverse of Dakota’s red-on-red hues.)

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Speaking of Hathaway: Back at the Verity premiere, the actor wore a strapless black Atelier Prabal Gurung gown — which many interpreted as a fun, intentional contrast to Johnson’s all-white ensemble. Duo method dressing? Intriguing.