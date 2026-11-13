Though “method dressing” has become all but a requirement for an ascendant actor embarking on a major press tour, “method glam” is a bit rarer. While thematic hair and makeup moments have popped up here and there (Margot Robbie’s romantic ‘dos for Wuthering Heights come to mind), it’s safe to say it’s definitely less of a “thing.” Or should I say was less of a “thing”— because something tells me the silver chrome uniliner Hunter Schafer just wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Blade Runner 2099 is about to inspire many more to get in on concept.

The metallic stripe, swiped straight across the actor’s face from temple to temple in a slim, straight line, served as the centerpiece of an otherwise subdued makeup look by artist Sandy Ganzer. (Who complemented it with dark lashes, a rosy lip, and a natural base.) Hairstylist Rena Calhoun styled the star’s hair into an elegant, slightly undone chignon that both enhanced the edgy elegance of her Prada ensemble and really allowed the bold makeup detail to take center stage.

How does “method glam” come into play? The striking stripe was actually a reference to Pris, the replicant portrayed by Daryl Hannah in the original Blade Runner. By swapping out Pris’ bold white face makeup and black blocks of eye makeup for a pared-back base and silver line, Ganzer gave the look a more elegant, less costumey vibe perfect for the red carpet.

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While Schafer’s look was a specific callback, this particular take on graphic eye makeup might be poised for its own moment: SZA wore a neon pink version of the look to Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring/Summer ‘27 runway presentation back in October, with many comparing the look to Solange’s “uniliner” era.