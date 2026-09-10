As someone who grew up in the suburbs, many “dated” beauty and style trends came as a complete surprise to me, considering how ubiquitous they were among the people around me; think scrunchies (famously maligned on Sex and the City) or French manicures. One of the “outs” that really took me off guard? “Matchy-matchy” beauty: Nails, lips, and toes all in the same hue. But what goes around always has a way of coming back around, and sure enough, the girls are once again wearing one color — see: Anne Hathaway, who just stepped out with the perfect matching red lip and nails.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star wore the vibrant crimson duo to BVLGARI’s "Serpenti Infinito" Celebration party, held Sept. 10 in New York City. Donning an angelic, pale lilac strapless column — courtesy of Alexander McQueen — Hathaway’s bright, bold red lip and fingertips in the same hue provided a gorgeous contrast to the light and airy gown. Radiant, illuminated cheeks added to the ethereal elements of the look, as did her hair, worn long, loose, and extra glossy. (The handiwork of her longtime hairstylist, Orlando Pita). Her pedicure, in a deeper shade of red, provided a little more depth and contrast.

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As we saw at the Academy Awards earlier this year, matchy-matchy beauty is back big time in 2026. And while tomato red might be the go-to choice during the warmer months, cherry, true, and more neutral reds — like Hathaway’s — are a stunning choice for getting in on the trend in late summer and early fall (especially for those of us who aren’t ready to jump headfirst into the deep jewel tones and moody finishes just yet).